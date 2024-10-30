Mobile Shop Collaborates With Zand Bank Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 October 2024 - Mobile Shop Group Limited ( "Mobile Shop" or the "Company "), a Hong Kong based taxi management and operation company, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Zand , the United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s fully licensed all-digital bank, to provide "Smart City Innovation Solutions" in the Middle East & North Africa Region (MENA) via CabCab , a subsidiary brand of Mobile Shop, in building a smart ecosystem.



Transportation is an integral part of daily life, underscoring the critical importance of advancing "smart mobility" initiatives in the UAE and Hong Kong, both recognized leading hubs of financial technology (FinTech). Leveraging on the partnership, CabCab delivers a comprehensive suite smart transportation solution for transportation in the MENA region, including smart taxi metre, e-payments, financial services, as well as providing taxi radio calls and a positioning system.



Mr. Sam Hui Kin-sang, CEO of Mobile Shop , said, "We are honoured to partner with Zand Bank. We believe that the partnership provides a breakthrough for the 'smart mobility' in the MENA region, thereby solidifying strong foothold for both parties at the forefront of FinTech revolutions. By integrating secured digital payments into our 'Smart City Services,' we are committed to delivering a more convenient and efficient experience for users. Looking ahead, we will actively integrate the relevant ecosystem into transportation modalities beyond traditional taxis, enabling citizens to reap the benefits of 'smart mobility.'"



Mr. Michael Chan, CEO of Zand Bank , said, "We are excited to partner with Mobile Shop to drive innovation in smart city solutions and shape the future of urban technology."



