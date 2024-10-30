Response Plus Medical to showcase world-class emergency medical capabilities, solutions for Energy sector at ADIPEC

(MENAFN- Click On Group) Response Plus Medical Services LLC (RPM), the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the region, will showcase its pre-hospital emergency medical solutions at ADIPEC 2024 – the world’s largest gathering for the industry to be held from November 4 to 7, 2024 in Abu Dhabi.



Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC brings together more than 2,200 organizations and over 180,000 attendees from the entire spectrum of the global energy ecosystem to showcase the latest breakthroughs in the sector and foster tangible actions that advance the energy transition.



RPM will support the global event as the official Medical Partner, with their participation reinforcing the company’s reputation as the preferred medical services provider for the Energy sector.



Along with RPM, its subsidiary Prometheus Medical International – experts in emergency medical and military training and medical risk consultancy – will be showcasing its expertise in the Energy sector across different parts of the globe, including the Middle East, Norway, UK and Kazakhstan.



Commenting on RPM’s partnership with ADIPEC 2024, Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of RPM, said: “ADIPEC provides RPM with the perfect platform to enhance its leading market positioning, cement business collaborations, and showcase its latest technological innovations to new clients, both regionally and globally. As the official Medical Partner for this prestigious event, RPM is looking to display its emergency medical expertise in the Energy sector to the world.”



Dr Raghavan added: “Pre-hospital emergency care is evolving rapidly to meet growing healthcare needs, and as industry leaders, the company needs to be at par with broader international strategies. ADIPEC is a great platform to bring the respective expertise of RPM and Prometheus to the fore.”



RPM and Prometheus’ participation in ADIPEC will focus on the pivotal role of wellness and mental health in the well-being and operational success of the Energy sector. Specifically, RPM is planning to unveil initiatives that support wellness in the sector, fostering a more holistic and sustainable approach to creating a productive and resilient workforce.



RPM will also be displaying cutting-edge technological innovations during ADIPEC to fast-track pre-hospital emergency care, aimed at creating a sustainable future. These include Artificial Intelligence solutions in the field of occupational health to improve operational efficiency and productivity, as well as e-aircrafts which provide sustainable alternatives to traditional transport ecosystems.



“Through this participation, RPM and Prometheus are looking at taking incremental steps to collectively build workforces and work environments that prioritize the complete well-being of all. Similarly, we are committed to adopting technological advancements that boost service delivery. RPM is constantly looking to tie up with different entities providing world-class AI and technological solutions to upgrade its emergency care solutions and optimize its efficiency,” added Dr Raghavan.





Moreover, RPM and Prometheus’ participation at ADIPEC will focus on the medical operations of their clients’ facilities and emergency ambulance services. RPM manages 200 offshore and onshore clinics in addition to a fleet of 350-plus ambulances, as well as operates over 1,000 air evacuations yearly. Furthermore, RPM operates a robust Incident Command Center (ICC) in Abu Dhabi that runs in compliance with the protocols of the Oil & Gas Emergency Response Plan, ensuring that it follows the best industry practices.





