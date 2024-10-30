POTENTCELLS Celebrates 6th Anniversary with New Service Packages and Revamped Identity

(MENAFN- massivemediame) Dammam, KSA, 29 October 2024: POTENTCELLS, the leading cell and gene therapy-focused consultancy in the Middle East, has launched new service packages and an updated visual identity in celebration of its 6th anniversary, enhancing its ability to serve its clients.

Dammam-based POTENTCELLS new packages offer customizable solutions that can quickly facilitate clients’ work in 3 critical areas, leadership, manpower, and production. Each package includes discovery, planning, and execution phases where the package comes to life through customization perfectly done to respond to a corresponding challenge the client shares. POTENTCELLS new logo depicts silhouettes of two of the knowledge drivers–a microscope and a question mark.

POTENTCELLS has helped leading institutions improve their products, make strategic decisions, and develop growth plans. POTENTCELLS, who emphasizes knowledge-sharing and access to know-how from around the globe, was established in 2018 as the first cell and gene therapy consultancy in the region, and has cemented itself as a Saudi Arabia’s mainstay. Currently, POTENTCELLS team is comprised of 8 consultants from 5 countries, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, India, Turkey, Australia, and the United States.

POTENTCELLS Founder and Director Naseem Almezel commented: “We are witnessing a very exciting era where the cell and gene therapies are transforming lives and, for the first time, are treating diseases that once were thought of as untreatable, which inspired us at POTENTCELLS. Over the past years we have had the opportunity to interact with talented leaders and scientists of cell and gene therapy and learn about their challenges, we are excited to facilitate their work and make those therapies available to patients in Saudi Arabia and the region”.





