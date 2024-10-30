Russian Army Loses Another 1,560 Troops, Two Air Defense Systems In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 30, 2024, amounted to about 693,640 people, including 1,560 people over the past day.

This is stated on the page of the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 9,137 (+8) Russian tanks, 18,433 (+29) armored combat vehicles, 19,955 (+38) artillery systems, 1,242 (+1) MLRS, 986 (+2) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, and 329 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical level UAVs - 17,979 (+40), missiles - 2,625 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 27,840 (+91), special equipment - 3,567 (+1).

The data is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 29, as of 22:00, 158 combat engagements with Russian troops took place at the front.