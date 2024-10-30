Jassim And Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation Provides Over Qr1m Assistance To Needy People In August And September 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Jassim and Hamad bin Jassim Charitable Foundation provided assistance worth QR1,093,688 in August and September.

The assistance included monthly social assistance to needy families, medical assistance, paying tuition fees for school and university students, in addition to providing support to educational institutions.

This monthly and continuous assistance throughout the year comes in light of the great interest that the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation gives to projects and initiatives within Qatar, which occupy a large space on the charitable foundation's priorities, based on its assumption of its societal responsibilities that enhance its vision of“Health and Education for a Better Life.”

Health and Education

Given the importance that the Foundation attaches to the fields of health and education, which reflect it's vision, the Foundation took the initiative to provide financial support to many institutions and associations working in the health and education fields, with a total value QR415,000.

Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation is keen to provide different types of support for a healthy and sound society.

In continuation of its qualitative efforts in supporting the educational process, the Foundation continues, relying on its self-financing, to support students with limited income to pursue their studies.

The assistance includes paying tuition fees for students from various educational stages in private schools and community schools, in addition to private universities and academies, through agreements that bring together the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation with a number of universities.

The move aims at meeting the essential needs of the needy students, which enables them to continue their scientific and academic education smoothly.

Financial Aid

Within the framework of financial and lump sum assistance, the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation adopts a flexible and effective mechanism for reaching the largest segment of needy groups within Qatar and supporting their urgent needs of various natures. The Foundation provided financial and in-kind assistance worth QR678,688, to a number of needy families.

Sustainable Initiatives

The charitable initiatives and projects implemented by the Jassim and Hamad Bin Jassim Charitable Foundation are characterised by sustainability as they are self-financed, and their orientations focus on the principle of social solidarity, through keenness to provide continuous social assistance to needy families to reduce their financial burden.