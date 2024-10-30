The Iconic Rock Bar Introduces Sustainable Beverage Menu Inspired By The Indian Ocean

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Rock Bar, one of the globe's most popular sunset, beverage and entertainment venues, proudly unveils its new sustainable beverage menu, designed by recently appointed Head Mixologist, Simone Merchese. The innovative menu, launched in celebration of Rock Bar's 15th anniversary, pays tribute to Bali's awe-inspiring natural environment – particularly the iconic Indian Ocean and sunsets experienced at Rock Bar.





Rock Bar's Signature Sustainable Cocktails





With over ten years of experience working at some of the finest beverage bars in London and France, including Soho House and Paris Society, Marchese brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role. In 2023, he was named among France's top 100 bartenders by COCKTAILSPIRITS, a premier French–Japanese guide and event that brings together industry professionals from around the globe to explore and shape the future of the bar industry​.





Now bringing his talents to Rock Bar, guests are invited to embark on a sensory voyage through masterfully crafted beverages highlighting fresh, local ingredients and sustainable practices. Marchese's creations go beyond flavor, embodying a zero-waste philosophy by ensuring that every element of the ingredients is used in some form.“My personal style is simple and efficient-using familiar ingredients but working with them in an innovative way,” says Marchese .“I always aim to eliminate waste, which is why this new menu is so special to me.”





Furthering AYANA Bali's commitment to sustainability, the new set of signature beverages uses every part of each ingredient and includes several ingredients sourced fresh from the property itself, nearby at AYANA Farm. When it comes to taste, Marchese drew inspiration from the rich flavors and vibrant ingredients of the countries bordering the Indian Ocean, including of course Indonesia, as well as China, Korea, and even the Tanzanian archipelago of Zanzibar. From seaweed and flower petals to tropical fruits and warm spices, each drink reflects the dynamic essence of the region while also being eco-friendly.





One standout beverage is Notoro, inspired by Lake Notoro in Hokkaido, Japan. Featuring El Jimador Tequila, nori, and moringa, the concoction offers an umami-rich, herbal experience that mirrors the scenic beauty of the lake, known for its vibrant red and gold patches of coral grass in autumn.“Notoro is the beverage that best represents Rock Bar,” says Marchese .“Thanks to the nori, you can feel the sea in every sip. We perfected our sustainability principles with the moringa, which is used in a cordial and then dehydrated and powdered as a garnish.”





Simone Merchese, Head Mixologist Rock Bar





Another highlight is Dragon Sunset, a vivid, refreshing beverage inspired by the spectacular sunset viewed from the dragon fruit and rose petal plantations in Song Nam, Vietnam. Blended with gin and Cointreau, these ingredients create striking purple and white hues.“We use the whole dragon fruit, including the skin, because of its health benefits and herbal taste,” Marchese adds, reinforcing the zero-waste approach behind the menu. Meanwhile, Dala Spritz, inspired by a garden in China, contains Aperol infused with tomato, basil, and olives. The tomato is then dehydrated for garnishes.





For those seeking alcohol-free alternatives, Rock Bar's menu also features a selection of sustainable beverages, including the refreshing Nom Tom. This beverage draws inspiration from traditional Thai coconut dumplings, called khanom tom, blending mint and coconut for a zesty tropical treat that honors the flavors of the region.





Marchese invites guests to savor the artistry of the new menu:“Our guests will be able to feel the care and passion that goes into each drink because our passion goes beyond mixology. We want to show our love to our guests and the planet, by creating the finest beverages all with a zero-waste approach, contributing to a better world.”





Mario Belometti, General Manager of Rock Bar , shares his excitement about the new menu,“Rock Bar's new beverage menu exemplifies AYANA Bali's commitment to sustainability while creating exceptional experiences for our guests. We're not only reducing waste but also celebrating the diverse cultures and ingredients from across the Indian Ocean, all while creating the luxurious beverages our guests deserve.”





Savor the perfect complement to the island's most breathtaking views at Rock Bar, open daily from 4 PM until midnight.





Explore the new Rock Bar menu here and book your table here . Follow @rockbarbali on Instagram for details on special event and more.