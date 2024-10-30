California Walnut Crop Mid-Harvest Update

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Folsom, California, United States Fall is here, and the California Walnut Commission is pleased to provide a mid-harvest update on the 2024 walnut crop. With harvest progressing smoothly, we are excited to share some positive developments.

While early varieties of California walnuts are nearing completion, the California - developed Chandler variety is at the peak of harvest and the is pleased with the quality of this year's crop. Reports indicate that the walnut crop held up well to the summer temperatures, which were less severe than temperatures seen in 2022. The Chandler variety, which represents over 65% of the California industry acreage, show excellent color and condition. With the continual advancement of optical sorters and enhanced inspections, processors can remove imperfect walnuts prior to the final pack and provide the high-quality product customers expect.



Mr Gary Thiara, President and CEO - Empire Nut Co.





Gary Thiara, President and CEO of Empire Nut Company, stated,“The quality of walnuts this year is very good and meets the high expectations of our global buyers.”





Additionally, demand for California walnuts is strong with early bookings for new crop already shipping to many global markets. The robust demand underscores the recognition of California walnuts as a premium product.





In addition to providing a world class product, food safety is a top priority for the California walnut industry. Our walnuts are grown, harvested, and processed under stringent regulations, adhering to both federal and state food safety regulations. This commitment to food safety ensures that consumers receive a high-quality, safe product.





The 2024 estimated crop size of 670,000 tons (607,814 MT), while moderate, is large enough to meet the current demands. The California Walnut Commission continues its efforts to expand and develop export markets, building more consumer excitement for premium, nutritious California walnuts around the world. We look forward to the successful completion of the harvest and continuing to meet the high demand for our walnuts.





Note: The official 2024 California walnut crop production will be released in January 2025.





California Walnut





About the California Walnut Commission

The California Walnut Commission (CWC) represent more than 4,600 California walnut growers and nearly 70 handlers, grown in multi-generational farmers' family orchards. California walnuts, known for their excellent nutritional value and quality, are shipped around the world all year long, with more than 99% of the walnuts grown in the United States being from California. The CWC, established in 1987, is involved in health research with consuming walnuts as well as domestic and export market development activities.





To explore recipes and learn more about California walnut growers, industry information and health research, visit californiawalnuts .