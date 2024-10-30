Unstable Weather Brings Rain And Flash Flood Warnings Across The Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 30 (Petra) -- Unstable weather conditions are affecting the Kingdom today, bringing scattered rain showers, especially in the eastern and southeastern regions, along with warnings of potential flash floods, slippery roads, and reduced visibility due to dust in desert areas.Wednesday's weather forecast indicates that short bursts of heavy rain could occur in eastern and southeastern areas, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. Central eastern regions may also see brief rainfall, with winds from the east to southeast, occasionally picking up and stirring dust, particularly in open and desert regions.The weather instability is expected to continue on Thursday, with cloud cover persisting. By afternoon, rain showers are anticipated in the northern, eastern, and parts of the central regions, where eastern areas could see brief but heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms. Winds will remain moderate to active from the east to southeast, continuing to raise dust in desert areas.On Friday, intermittent rain is forecast across the north and parts of central and eastern regions, with possible thunderstorms. Winds will continue to blow from the east to southeast, occasionally stirring dust, particularly in desert areas.A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Saturday, with cloud cover persisting and rainfall anticipated in the northern and central parts of the Kingdom. Winds will remain from the east to southeast, occasionally becoming active.The expected high and low temperatures for today are as follows: East Amman (25 C - 12 C), West Amman (23 C - 10 C), northern highlands (22 C - 11 C), Sharah highlands (21 C - 10 C), Dead Sea (32 C - 17 C), and Aqaba (31 C - 18 C).