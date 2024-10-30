Qatar Capable Of Hosting The Olympics: President International Padel Federation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the International Padel Federation, Luigi Carraro, emphasized today that Qatar has the capability and resources to host the Olympic Games, given its remarkable success in organizing major global sporting events, praising Qatar's advanced infrastructure.

Speaking on the sidelines of the FIP World Padel Championships Qatar 2024, Carraro highlighted Qatar's efforts, alongside the Qatar Tennis, Squash, Padel and Badminton Federation, in promoting and developing padel in the region. He noted that Qatar's hosting of the World Padel Championship in 2021 marked a turning point, transforming the sport into a more professional global competition. This year's World Padel Championship Qatar 2024 has attracted widespread international participation.

He added that Qatar consistently plays a pivotal role in advancing padel, notably through its support in establishing the Premier Padel Tour, with Doha hosting the inaugural Qatar Major Padel Tournament. Doha is considered a special hub for padel, with the Qatari federation playing a crucial role in organizing numerous high-profile international tournaments.

Carraro expressed his hope that padel would soon become an Olympic sport, pointing to the serious efforts being made in training, player development, and competition organization to prepare for its inclusion in line with the sport's growing global popularity.

He pointed out that FIP has a strong relationship with the International Olympic Committee and the federation is striving to meet the requirements necessary for padel's inclusion in the Olympics

MENAFN30102024000067011011ID1108832267