First Phase Of Coral Reef Protection, Restoration Programme Completed

Doha, Qatar: The of Environment and Climate Change accomplished the first phase of the coral reef protection and restoration program in October 2024, after surveying 17 sites in the territorial waters, during which it spotted five species of soft coral two in deep water and three in shallow water along with 40 species of hard coral.

In a statement, the ministry highlighted that a team from the Wildlife Development Department completed the survey in a record time, not exceeding ten months. The survey commenced in January 2024 and ended in October, despite the vast area of the research region, which mostly included territorial waters.

The survey process identified a healthy ecosystem in the eastern marine islands of the territorial waters, featuring prolific coral reefs and numerous fish species, making them donor areas. In contrast, the marine sites in the southeast are potential reception sites where coral coverage can be improved, the statement highlighted.



The ministry stated that the new coral species the team spotted will be documented in international publications and be added to biodiversity data in the State of Qatar, alongside 45 species of multiple fishes, pointing out that the marine environment of Qatar is prolific and embraces diverse invertebrates, as well as the biodiversity of coral reef ecosystem and its associated marine life.

The statement indicated that the programme is bifurcated into two phases. The first phase involves collating primary data on biodiversity in coral reef systems, verifying their health, and selecting coral donor sites as well as ideal areas for receiving these coral reefs.

The second phase is devoted to relocating some coral reefs from donor areas to reception sites and maintaining them. In the first phase, the survey team identified some coral species and invertebrates that had not been previously registered in Qatar and pinpointed some sites that could be ideal for practicing diving, while other sites are suitable for natural reserves.

The second phase aims to identify donor and future areas to be designated as protection sites for coral reefs from the damage arising from fishing equipment, moorings, fish cages, nets and spearfishing, allowing the coral reefs and the associated marine life to thrive and grow.

Additionally, the programme includes a range of public cultural events, such as workshops to train volunteer divers on conducting periodic inspections of coral reefs to monitor ecosystem health. Coral reefs are vital ecosystems that play a significant role in preserving biodiversity.

They provide habitat for a wide variety of marine species, including fish, invertebrates, and plants, and they support about a quarter of all marine fish species.

Furthermore, coral reefs serve as natural barriers, protecting coastlines from wave impacts and erosion and significantly protect coastal communities and are a critical source of economic resources, such as fishing and marine tourism.