China (Xiamen) International Boat Show 2024: Leading New Coastal Fashions In The Golden Autumn Of November

XIAMEN, China, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the golden Autumn of November,

Xiamen Wuyuan Bay Yatch Marina

will embrace the high-profile 17th China (Xiamen) International Boat Show (Xiamen International Boat Show). As a member of the IFBSO (International Federation of Boat Show Organizers) and one of the important supporting activities of Xiamen International Ocean Week, Xiamen International Boat Show has been successfully held for 16 times since 2008. It is an annual mixed international yacht event integrating "exhibitions, forums, events and activities". This year, the Show will be held on November 8 to 11. With the theme of "Leading Coastal Fashions to Envision the Future", the Show will gather well-known domestic and oversea yachts and boats brands and present a wonderful event for the yachts and boats industry.

A Great Event of Yachts and Boats for Famous Chinese and Oversea Brands

As a highly influential yachts and boats exhibition in China, Xiamen International Boat Show will once again lead the new fashion of coastal sports and leisure life in a "land and water connection and interaction" manner. This year's exhibition will not only continue the successful tradition of previous years, but also carry out a comprehensive upgrade in scale and content of the event, carefully preparing a coastal leisure lifestyle carnival integrating a visual feast, an offline experience and an online interaction for the audiences. The carefully arranged six exhibition areas - Land Exhibition Area, On-water Exhibition Area, Sailing Boat Experiencing Area, Yacht Experiencing Area, Food Carnival and the newly established Ocean Fishing Area will jointly constitute a diversified and all-round exhibition space to meet the diverse needs of different visitors. It is particularly worth mentioning that in this year's exhibition venue, the number of real boats and large yachts over 30 feet will increase significantly compared with previous years.

The exhibition will gather from China, the United States, Italy, Germany, France, Finland, Poland, Japan, Australia, Britain, Canada and other countries and regions of top yachts and boats brands and the products to be shown include super yachts, luxury yachts, flybridge yachts, sports yachts, fishing boats, water ski boats, sailing boats, motorboats, new-energy boats and other types of vessels, as well as the supporting products

for the industries of scenic ships, on-water toys, engines, yacht accessories, yacht services and so on. In the event, the boats and products of the following comapnies will be displayed: Azimut, Riva, Sunreef, Prestige, Saxdor, Parker, Bella, Chris Craft, Beneteau, Hanse, Raymarine, SUZUKI, MasterCraft, YIhong, VASTOCEAN, HUANZHU, Wanshi Sailing, Puccini, Ocean Master, Hangtong, CETL, JINGSUI, HongLong, Hasda, Hengfenglong, China Railway Insurance Broker, Shending Intelligent, Huayang yacht, Times New Energy Shipping, Fanneng, etc.

Classic VS New Stars for Bright Presence of Legendary Brands

This exhibition has attracted a number of legendary domestic and oversea brands which include classic brands with a history of over 100 years and some bright new-star brands, including the first Rivamare of the Italian brand Riva brought to China by the well-known agent Speedo Marine. Founded in 1842, the Italian brand Riva has a history of 182 years. It is one of the oldest, most legendary and most expensive brands in the global yacht industry. Each Riva yacht represents the perfect combination of luxury and personality.

The Xiamen local old yacht agent MoonOcean will also present the sport boat Chris Craft Corsair 25 in the Show, which is a product of Chris Craft, an American company with a history of 150 years. Chris Craft was founded in 1874. Its iconic deep V-shaped hull and unique profile are highly recognizable. Its name represents the top yacht in the United States. In addition, MoonOcean will also present Asia's only Azimut Grande S10 of the world's renowned luxury yacht brand Azimut Yachts in the Show.

A strong new-star brand Saxdor is one of the fastest-growing yacht companies in Europe in recent years. Since 2019, Saxdor has produced over 2,000 boats and expanded its team from 30 people to more than 600 people. Saxdor mainly focuses on making multi-purpose sports vessels. Its products have subversively achieved the perfect integration of the simple Nordic aesthetics and product performance, quality and cool appearance. In the exhibition, its agent DCH Marine will present Saxdor 320 GTC and the Polish recreational fishing boat Parker 920.

Founded in 2002, the Polish high-end customized catamarans manufactuer Sunreef, which will make its debut in Xiamen International Boat Show, has created many "firsts" in the field of catamaran design and manufacture. It's a world-leading designer and manufacturer of luxury sailing and powered multi-body vessels, with shipyards in Poland and Dubai. Today, the word "Sunreef" represents quality and ultimate luxury, because each of its catamaran, power yacht and superyacht is tailor-made.

A Helpful Professional Event as A Platform that Creates Industrial Exchange

In order to promote the rapid, healthy and sustainable development of China's yacht industry and give a full play to the role of Xiamen International Boat Show as an industrial exchange platform, the Xiamen International Boat Show will hold a series of professional activities, including a yacht industry forum, an enterprise promotion meeting and some industrial exchange meetings. The yacht industry forum will focus on the theme of "Leading Coastal Fashions to Envision the Future" and invite experts and scholars and well-known enterprise representatives to brainstorm on the development of a "yacht+" ecosystem on the basis of Xiamen's yacht industry. Besides, the exhibition will also invite yacht enterprises to carry out a series of professional supporting activities such as new product launch, trial ocean sailing, ocean fishing, etc., to further promote the development of the yacht industry and help popularize coastal leisure lifestyles.

In addition to the exhibition and forum, the Show will also hold a series of colorful coastal carnival activities to fully display the divere charm of coastal life. "The 6th China University Students Sailing Championship", "The 4th Ocean Star Youth Sailing Race" and "The 3rd Wangchao Cup Sailing Race" will also be held at the same time, adding more competitive elements to the exhibition.

China (Xiamen) International Boat Show 2024

is not only a grand event for the yachts and boats industry, but also a grand gathering to spread marine cultures and lead fashionable coastal lifestyles and also a wonderful demonstration of the future coastal lifestyles.

