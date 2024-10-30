Pharma & Biotech Drive Cell Cryopreservation Boom: Market To Hit $76.6B By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cell Cryopreservation Market Growth Fueled by Increased R&D, Support, and Chronic PrevalenceThe cell cryopreservation market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by advancements in research, heightened government support, and a rise in chronic diseases. With a market size valued at $10.3 billion in 2022, it is projected to reach $76.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2023 to 2032. Here's an overview of the factors propelling this growth:Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Key Market Drivers.Research & Development Surge: Increased R&D activities, especially in stem cell research and therapeutic applications, fuel the demand for cell cryopreservation solutions ..Government Support: Growing government investments and funding for biobanks and research institutes boost market growth. For instance, the UK Biobank recently received $134.36 million for a new facility..Chronic Disease Prevalence: Rising rates of chronic conditions have escalated the demand for long-term cell preservation for therapeutic purposes.Innovations and Key Market Developments.Technological Advancements: Innovations such as BioLife Solutions' IntelliRate i67C, a high-capacity liquid nitrogen freezer, are enhancing storage capacity and efficiency in cell preservation..FDA Approvals: The U.S. FDA approved 29 cell and gene therapies by 2023, which strengthens the potential applications of cryopreserved cells..Stem Cell Preservation: Cryopreservation is essential for stem cell storage, supporting regenerative medicine and stem cell transplants, both of which are seeing increased demand.Market Segmentation Highlights.By Type:.Cryopreservation Media: The largest revenue contributor in 2022 due to its application across regenerative medicine and drug discovery..Equipment: Expected to grow fastest, driven by the expansion of biobanks and research facilities..By Application:.Stem Cells: Forecasted to grow significantly due to expanding stem cell therapy research..Other Cells: Including blood cell preservation, contributing substantially to market revenue..By End User:.Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies: Major players utilizing cryopreservation for product R&D and storage..Research Institutes: Growing demand for cryopreservation facilities in research and clinical applications.Regional Insights.North America: Dominated the market in 2022, attributed to high chronic disease rates and a strong biotechnology industry presence..Asia-Pacific: Expected to exhibit the highest CAGR, supported by increased healthcare investments, R&D activities, and government support.Future OutlookThe market faces challenges such as competition from alternative therapies. However, supportive government policies and ongoing R&D investments promise new opportunities for market expansion through 2032.Enquire Before Buying:

