The Claims With Partners,

USC Shoah Foundation, Meta, Makemepulse And UNESCO Release A cutting edge Mixed-Reality Experience Detailing The Fear-Provoking Time During And After Kristallnacht – The Night Of Broken Glass.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, just ahead of the 86th anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) announced the launch of Inside Kristallnacht, an unprecedented, mixed-reality project bringing users inside the Night of Broken Glass, when words of hate led to actions of hate. Viewers will undergo Holocaust survivor and activist, Dr. Charlotte Knobloch's harrowing experience of survival from Kristallnacht through the end of the Holocaust. This experience, illustrating the dangers of unchecked hate, launches at a time when antisemitism is at an all-time high.

Gideon Taylor, President of the Claims Conference said, "This level of technology isn't just giving a powerful experience – it provides learning opportunities that can reach an audience in a very personal way. Allowing individuals to feel as though they are on the street in the aftermath of Kristallnacht enables them not just to learn about what happened at the onset of World War II but to understand it in a very immersive way. This is the kind of education we need to reach future generations who will be far removed from the experience of hearing the first-hand testimonies of survivors."

Dr. Charlotte Knobloch, the Holocaust survivor on which Inside Kristallnacht is based, was born in 1932 in Munich, Germany. She eloquently recounts the night of November 9, 1938, when as a six-year-old she walked through the terrifyingly volatile streets with her father. It was the historic moment when a growing hatred peaked, catalyzing into acts of violence and rage, when citizens turned on their longtime neighbors, roaming the streets in mobs, breaking the glass of Jewish homes and shops. The Claims Conference commissioned the USC Shoah Foundation and immersive technology company makemepulse to create a sensitive and evocative mixed-reality experience animating Knobloch's memories in a powerful, minimalist way, delivering to users a deeper, more emotional understanding of Knobloch's survival, of Kristallnacht and of the years that followed.

Dr. Charlotte Knobloch, Holocaust survivor and featured storyteller,

said, "Being part of this high-tech experience gives me great pride. There are fewer survivors every year who can share their memories of the Holocaust and knowing that the lessons they have to share will last beyond any of us gives me hope for the future and makes me feel that those lessons will not be lost."

This immersive project

depicts the November Pogroms featuring Dr. Knobloch in dual roles: as the narrator of her own devastating story and as the subject of an interactive interview in which users are able to relive Charlotte's harrowing story while also asking questions that she will respond to in real-time. Charlotte Knobloch's memories detail the moments before, during and after this pivotal event in history when words of hate became acts of violence, and more than 30,000 Jews were rounded up and sent to concentration camps marking the onset of the Holocaust.

Greg Schneider, Executive Vice President of the Claims Conference , said, "Preserving Shoah history through emerging technology allows us to provide an experience that educates future generations about the Holocaust and gives users a clear understanding of the impact of unchecked hatred. Using Charlotte's experience as a background makes the history more relatable and humanizes the devastating toll these key historical moments took on the Jewish population."

This virtual reality project integrates real-life footage, photographs, music, and other audio of Kristallnacht, as well as meticulously researched historical context, into the hand-drawn world of

Dr. Knobloch's story with stunning artwork created by immersive technology company,

makemepulse. When users have questions about the experience they are having, they can engage in an interactive Q&A with Dr. Knobloch that uses natural language processing technology in which her prerecorded answers are matched with the questions. These answers cover diverse topics about Charlotte Knobloch's experience during Kristallnacht, her family and the Holocaust in general. The mixed-reality project will be displayed in museums and film festivals, and accompanying educational materials are currently under development.

Dr. Robert J. Williams, Finci-Viterbi Executive Director of USC Shoah Foundation, UNESCO Chair on Genocide Education, Advisor to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance,

said, "The USC Shoah Foundation is proud to partner with the Claims Conference on this immersive experience. This technology transports viewers into one of

the most pivotal

moments in modern history, the nights of violence and terror during the Holocaust.

Initiatives like this can spark interest while fostering a deep connection with the history and relevance of the Holocaust. By embracing technology in ways that are responsible and engaging, we have the potential to enhance our collective memory and ensure that we honor the survivors, the victims and the immeasurable loss suffered during some of the twentieth century's most tragic years of antisemitic violence."

UNESCO Director-General Audrey

Azoulay , stated, "Charlotte Knobloch's story reminds us of the imperative to preserve the memory of the Holocaust, at a time when only but a few survivors can testify to their experience. We must also explore the possibilities offered by new technologies to help amplify the voices of survivors, preserve their testimonies and thereby combat Holocaust denial and distortion. It is also by confronting the past that we can prevent antisemitism and future violence. UNESCO is proud to support this innovative initiative as part of its international education program on the Holocaust and genocide."

Nicolas

Rajabaly, Co-Founder, Chief Creative Officer, makemepulse , said, "Inside Kristallnacht, is a groundbreaking project that harnesses the power of XR to bring history to life. This isn't just about recounting the past-it's about forging deep, emotional connections with stories of survival and resilience. In a time when empathy and understanding are more critical than ever, this project stands as a powerful reminder of the human spirit's endurance. Our team is deeply committed to exploring how cutting-edge technology can be a vehicle for storytelling to create experiences that not only preserve history but inspire future generations to learn from it."

Jordana Cutler,

Public Policy Director, Israel & the Jewish Diaspora

at Meta, said, "Meta is proud to partner with the Claims Conference on this incredible and unique experience with Charlotte Knobloch. Studies have found that VR can positively improve learning outcomes and this project is a crucial step in transforming Holocaust education. As

Metaverse technologies

have the potential to change traditional

educational models, Claims Conference has again bravely stepped into new territory by bringing Charlotte's voice and the voices of other survivors, into a platform that will engage and educate future generations."

Inside

Kristallnacht

was commissioned by and with assistance from the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany and supported by the German Federal Ministry of Finance and the Foundation Remembrance, Responsibility and Future.

For more information, please visit:



SOURCE Claims Conference

