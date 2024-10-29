Conscious Capital Growth Names Jason Miller CEO Of Patrice & Associates And Is Poised To Drive Innovation And Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Patrice & Associates Welcomes Jason Miller as New CEO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrice & Associates (patriceandassociates), a leading national hospitality recruiting franchise, is proud to announce the appointment of Jason Miller as Chief Executive Officer. With nearly 20 years of experience in franchising, Miller has been instrumental in helping over 150 individuals achieve their dream of business ownership during his tenure as Vice President of Franchise Development at Patrice & Associates.

Miller brings a fresh vision to the CEO role, with a strategic focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology and AI to streamline operations and unlock new revenue opportunities. He also aims to expand the brand's influence beyond the hospitality industry by forging key partnerships and introducing new growth channels.

"I'm excited to work closely with our franchise owners to elevate their businesses through innovative strategies and technological advancements," said Miller. "With a strong foundation already in place, I'm looking forward to pushing boundaries and maximizing the potential of our brand."

Heather Elrod, Managing Partner at Conscious Capital Growth, the private equity firm that owns Patrice & Associates, expressed her excitement about Jason's appointment: "Jason's track record and visionary leadership make him the perfect fit to lead Patrice & Associates into its next phase of growth. His innovative approach to using technology and AI aligns perfectly with our strategy, and we are confident that with him at the helm, Patrice & Associates is well-positioned to expand its reach and impact even further."

Miller's career has centered around creating results-driven sales, marketing, and operational strategies for service-based franchises. His leadership has been pivotal in driving the growth of Patrice & Associates, and his forward-thinking approach is set to accelerate the company's trajectory.

In addition to his franchise expertise, Miller is an accomplished speaker, inspiring future entrepreneurs at prestigious institutions like the Wharton School at UPENN. He resides in Connecticut with his wife, Lindsay, and their two daughters, Sophia and Priscilla.

About Patrice & Associates: Patrice & Associates is the leading hospitality recruiting franchise in North America, specializing in finding top talent for restaurants, hotels, and other hospitality businesses. With nearly 30 years of experience, the company is dedicated to helping individuals achieve their dreams of business ownership and building successful franchise operations.

SOURCE Conscious Capital Growth

