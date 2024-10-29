Panama Demands UN To End US Blockade Of Cuba

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Panamanian ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Eloy Alfaro, during his speech at the twenty-eighth plenary session of the General Assembly of the world organization, condemned the fact that the hostile policy has harmed Cuba for more than six decades.

Alfaro recalled in his speech that at the UN, year after year, for more than three decades, this project has received almost unanimous support from the international community.

But“today, once again, Panama reaffirms its firm conviction in the importance of lifting these restrictive measures,” in a clear allusion to the embargo that the United States maintains against Cuba,

Alfaro insisted that the US blockade is an unsustainable barrier to development and economic opportunities on the island.

He also referred to the damage caused from March 2023 to February 2024, a period in which the rigorous application of these measures has continued and had a particular impact on sectors such as“health, education and food, which are essential for the well-being of the population.”

For its part, the UN General Secretariat has prepared a detailed and critical report against the United States sanctions against Cuba.

According to international reports, the legality of the embargo was once again debated at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, October 29.

The UN General Assembly will issue a resolution on Wednesday, October 30, which is expected to receive almost unanimous support, although it will have little impact.

With the request of October 29, Cuba has requested support for lifting the embargo on more than 32 occasions. Cuba is gaining more support for its request every day because the embargo is 62 years old.

Meanwhile, the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that it hopes to achieve a result this year“very similar” to 2023, when it obtained 187 favorable votes.

Cuba recalled that on that occasion it had only two votes against (the United States and Israel) and one abstention by Ukraine.

MENAFN29102024000218011062ID1108831692