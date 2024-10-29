Jamboree Opens The Heartwood Apartments Offering Stability & Services For Those At Risk Of Homelessness In Mountain View

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A view from the front of The Heartwood Apartments

Inside one of the new apartments

"Welcome to the Heartwood Apartments" sign greets new residents

The City of Mountain View, The County of Santa Clara, and Jamboree have led this project

Six speakers attending The Heartwood Apartments Grand Opening: Michael Massie, Joe Simitian, Pat Showalter, Marc Berman, Venus Reyes, Kathryn "KJ" Kaminski

New for Transitional Age Youth and Individuals Exiting or at Risk of Homelessness

- Laura Archuleta, CEO of Jamboree Housing CorporationSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The County of Santa Clara, the City of Mountain View, and nonprofit affordable housing developer Jamboree Housing Corporation are opening the doors today to The Heartwood Apartments (Heartwood), an affordable housing community accommodating 48 individuals experiencing homelessness. Formerly The Crestview hotel, Heartwood was the first hotel converted into an affordable housing community in Mountain View.Thirteen of the homes are dedicated to an often-overlooked demographic experiencing homelessness: Transitional Age Youth (TAY). These young adults, typically aged 18 to 25, face unique challenges as they enter adulthood with little to no job experience or higher education, often lacking the guidance to navigate these pathways. By providing stable and safe housing, Heartwood's goal is to empower TAY, offering them an environment where they can safely move forward in the next phase of their personal and professional lives.Jamboree's CEO Laura Archuleta stressed the importance of tackling the issues that TAY face today.“Even young adults in stable homes face significant challenges in building careers without job experience or a degree,” she said.“For those experiencing homelessness, it's tougher to cross these hurdles while trying to secure basic necessities like shelter and food. Our goal at Heartwood is to level the playing field and give them the support they need to flourish.”The Heartwood residential community is developed for individuals and families who earn up to 30% of the Area Median Income (AMI). The ground floor provides a hub of support with management and service offices and resident amenities, including a large community room with a spacious kitchen and a large laundry room. All the reconfigured apartments are thoughtfully furnished, including a kitchenette in studios or full kitchens in the one- and two-bedroom units, and a full private bathroom.Heartwood not only provides homes but empowers its residents for economic mobility. Residents at Heartwood have access to The Jamboree Workforce Center (The Center) at Sunrise Pavilion, their sister community in San Jose. The Center works with the two communities to provide personalized guidance, mentorship, and resources to secure gainful employment for residents.Supportive services offered at Heartwood will include case management, life skills education, financial empowerment, and opportunities for social connections and meaningful activities designed to create an inclusive, nurturing environment, paving the path for a hopeful, brighter future for residents.The driving factor of Heartwood's success was Jamboree's partnership and meticulous teamwork with Santa Clara County and the City of Mountain View.“To help people secure long-term housing, we have to have affordable units for them to move into. It's as simple, and challenging as that,” said County Supervisor Joe Simitian.“Now we have 49 new units for folks to call home. None of that would be possible without our nonprofit and community partners, so a special shout-out and thank you to them.”The County contributed a total of $14.8 million in No Place Like Home (NPLH), County Measure A, and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding; the City of Mountain View contributed $9.05 million from a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME, Community Project Funding (CPF) grant, and federal and local housing funds. Both worked with Jamboree every step of the way to ensure everything from construction to code enforcement went smoothly."The City of Mountain View continues to demonstrate our commitment to addressing the affordable housing crisis with the opening of The Heartwood Apartments," said Mountain View Mayor Pat Showalter. "We are grateful to our partners, the County of Santa Clara Office of Supportive Housing, State Housing and Community Department, Santa Clara County Housing Authority, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, County Supervisor Joe Simitian, Assemblymember Marc Berman, and last but certainly not least Congresswoman Anna Eshoo. We also want to thank Jamboree Housing Corporation for bringing this affordable housing community to life. While this development is the City's second one as part of the State's Project Homekey program, this community is unique because it involves the first hotel conversion. It also addresses the affordable housing needs of groups like transitional-aged youth who are at high risk for homelessness."In addition, the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) provided $16.7 million in Homekey 2.0 funding. Homekey 2.0 expands on California's first Homekey program, which launched in 2020 to accelerate affordable housing for individuals experiencing homelessness by providing funds to buy and convert properties like motels and vacant buildings into permanent homes. The Santa Clara County Housing Authority also provided 48 Section 8 Project-Based Vouchers (PBVs) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to cover a portion of rent in all the Heartwood homes.“The Heartwood Apartments offer so much more than just a roof and a bed to extremely low-income young adults and members of the Mountain View community who are struggling with housing security,” said HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez.“They offer programs and support to help set people up for employment and sustained success-a model we want to continue to replicate across the state as we move into the new era of Homekey+, thanks to voter approval of Proposition 1.”HUD's Senior Community Planning and Development Representative Venus Reyes shared similar sentiments about Heartwood.“HUD's goal is to support strong and inclusive communities in the creation of quality homes for all,” she said.“We are committed to our local partners and know that housing development projects, such as Heartwood Apartments, are instrumental in achieving this goal. We are proud to see this project come to fruition.”Heartwood will be a long-term community asset, supporting youth exiting foster care, individuals, and small families.Quick Stats:- Serves individuals earning up to 30% of the area median income (AMI)- 13 homes specifically for transitional age youth- Amenities include a community room and kitchen, conference room, laundry facilities, computer lab, and onsite resident services.- Every resident will benefit from on-site supportive services provided by Jamboree's dedicated Community Impact team.- Permanent Supportive Housing, which combines high-quality affordable housing with supportive services, is a proven solution to solve homelessness.- Jamboree will oversee asset management and third-party property management. They will provide comprehensive coordination of all onsite agencies and service providers. Jamboree will operate the property long-term.When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 10:00am – 11:30amWhere: The Heartwood Apartments - 901 East El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA 94040Visuals: Tours of the facility; Interviews with officials.Who:- Michael Massie - Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Jamboree Housing Corporation- Hon. Joe Simitian - Supervisor, Santa Clara County 5th District- Hon. Pat Showalter - Mayor, City of Mountain View- Hon. Marc Berman - Assemblymember, California State Assembly 23rd District- Tony Sertich - Assistant Deputy Director of State Financial Assistance, California Department of Housing and Community Development- Venus Reyes - Senior Community Planning and Development, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development- Kathryn“KJ” Kaminski - Acting Director, Office of Supportive Housing, Santa Clara County- Nicole Leonard - Resident Speaker, The Heartwood Apartments

