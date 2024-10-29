Moengage And Timesmobile Join Forces To Transform Customer Engagement

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 29th October, 2024 – MoEngage, a leading insights-led customer engagement platform, has announced a strategic partnership with TimesMobile, a prominent CPAAS provider in India. This collaboration aims to enable consumer brands with hyper-personalized customer experiences across two of the most popular communication channels - SMS and WhatsApp Business. TimesMobile joins the MoEngage Catalyst Partner program, designed to help brands scale at speed.



Industry reports indicate that over 75% of Indian consumers prefer WhatsApp for business interactions, while SMS continues to boast an impressive 98% open rate within minutes of receipt. Recognizing the power of these channels, the MoEngage and TimesMobile partnership will help businesses leverage personalized, real-time communication across these platforms, thereby boosting engagement and customer satisfaction. The partnership enables consumer brands to send targeted, contextual messages through SMS and WhatsApp Business. By integrating MoEngage's customer engagement platform with TimesMobile's reliable messaging infrastructure, businesses can ensure that their messages reach customers at the right time on the right channel, thus improving the relevance and impact of communication.



This collaboration offers brands across sectors such as retail, e-commerce, and financial services the ability to deliver personalized messaging at scale, optimizing customer interactions and driving better engagement. The integration ensures that businesses can enhance customer retention, improve conversion rates, and create more meaningful customer relationships.



Sanjay Kupae, Head of Partnerships at MoEngage, said, "At MoEngage, we are constantly innovating to help consumer brands engage with their customers more effectively. This partnership with TimesMobile is a step in the same direction, enabling businesses to leverage key communication channels (SMS and WhatsApp) and drive long-term growth and customer loyalty by delivering actionable insights."



Nitin Chowdhary, Business Head of TimesMobile, added, "We are excited to join hands with MoEngage, a leader in the customer engagement space partnership inspires confidence that it will enable brands to elevate their customer engagement efforts and achieve better outcomes."



About MoEngage



MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform built for customer-obsessed marketers and product owners. MoEngage enables hyper-personalization at scale across multiple channels like mobile push, email, in-app, web push, on-site messages, and SMS. More than 1350+ brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to send 50 billion messages to 500 million consumers every month. MoEngage is recognized as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms, a Strong Performer in the 2020 Forrester Wave for Mobile Engagement Automation, and a Leader in G2 for Fall 2020 Grid® Reports for its solutions. MoEngage is also listed in G2's Top 50 Best Marketing Products in the world for 2021.

About TimesMobile



TimesMobile is a leading CPAAS provider in India, offering comprehensive messaging services such as SMS and WhatsApp Business Platform to businesses across industries. Serving over 150+ brands, TimesMobile provides secure and high-volume messaging infrastructure and is a part of the Times Internet ecosystem, helping businesses engage their customers effectively.

