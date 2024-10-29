Norwegian PM Announces Plans To Increase Aid To Ukraine During Meeting With Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Norwegian Prime Jonas Gahr Støre stated during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Reykjavik that Norway intends to increase its aid to Ukraine.

This was reported on the website of the President of Ukraine, as relayed by Ukrinform.

"In Reykjavik, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The main topic of the meeting was support for Ukraine on the battlefield, as well as in and spheres. The Norwegian Prime Minister underscored Norway's intention to increase its aid," the statement reads.

“As I mentioned yesterday, an agreement on providing assistance to Ukraine until 2030 is currently under consideration by the Parliament,” stated Jonas Gahr Støre.

He emphasized that under the program originally set to last until 2027, Norway has been providing Ukraine with USD

1.5 billion in annual support. Under the new initiative, this amount will be increased.

Jonas Gahr Støre and Volodymyr Zelensky also discussed defense cooperation with other partners and long-term security collaboration, including NATO for Ukraine, the Victory Plan, and a joint strategy with partners to approach peace.

Among the main topics of discussion were Ukraine's key needs: strengthening air defense and long-range capabilities. The parties also talked about team-level cooperation to ramp up production of various military equipment, especially air defense systems.

A specific focus of the conversation was the deployment of North Korean troops to the combat zone. Both sides emphasized the importance of providing a united and decisive response to this challenge.

As previously reported, on October 28, the fourth Ukraine-Nordic Summit took place in Reykjavik. In a joint statement, the Prime Ministers of Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and the President of Ukraine indicated their support for the Victory Plan and their commitment to facilitating its implementation. The document also stressed that "Ukraine's future is in NATO."