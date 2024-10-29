Enemy Attacked Nikopol District With Artillery, Drones During Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked the communities of the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region 20 times during the day.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“During the day, the Russian army shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times with UAVs and artillery. Nikopol itself, Marhanets, Myrivka, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovsk communities were affected,” Lysak wrote.

Infrastructure, an industrial enterprise, seven private houses and two outbuildings, a moped, and power lines were damaged. People survived.

According to the updated information, three houses and the same number of outbuildings were damaged during the night shelling of Chervonohryhorivka community, in addition to the gas station.

In Kryvyi Rih, which was attacked by the enemy last night, the liquidation of the consequences of the enemy rocket attack lasted all day. According to the latest data, almost 40 apartment buildings in the city were damaged. One is partially destroyed. Another school and a cultural institution were added to the list of damaged buildings.

The number of injured is 15. Eight of them are still in the hospital, one is“seriously injured”.

Earlier it was reported that the enemy launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. One person died and 14 were injured.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak