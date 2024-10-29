Top US Investors Rank Bitmagic Hottest Game Changer In Generative AI 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitmagic, an AI-driven reshaping game development, has won first prize in the Generative AI category of Game Changers 2025. The award was announced on October 29 at the GamesBeat NEXT Summit in San Francisco. Hosted by Lightspeed Venture Partners, GamesBeat, and NASDAQ, this annual shortlist highlights innovative startups tackling today's challenges with breakthrough ideas.

Bitmagic took first prize in the Generative AI category of Game Changers 2025, hosted by Lightspeed, GamesBeat, and NASDAQ. This trailer highlights Bitmagic's tech, turning simple prompts into immersive 3D worlds, detailed assets, and animated AI characters. Recognized by a jury featuring top industry leaders, Bitmagic is making game creation accessible for all.

Continue Reading

Bitmagic, recognized for its revolutionary approach, earned top honors in Generative AI for its ability to simplify game creation through AI-driven tools. At the GamesBeat NEXT Summit, Bitmagic's Co-Founder and CEO, Jani Penttinen, premiered a new trailer showcasing the platform's capabilities.

Bitmagic's technology converts simple prompts into immersive 3D environments, detailed game assets, and animated AI characters, giving creators a powerful tool for game design. "With Bitmagic, anyone can bring their game world to life. Just bring your ideas, and we'll make them real," said Penttinen.

Winners of the Game Changers challenge gain exclusive benefits, including media exposure, a feature on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, and access to the Game Changers community, along with one-on-one mentoring from industry leaders. These advantages position Bitmagic to expand its reach, connecting with influential partners and mentors across the industry.

The panel of industry judges featured respected industry figures such as Dean Takahashi, Lead Writer of GamesBeat; Moritz Baier-Lentz, Partner at Lightspeed; and Bonnie Rosen, General Manager of the Disney Accelerator. They collaborated with executives from Blizzard, Microsoft, Niantic and other leading companies to ensure finalists had the potential to make a significant impact on the gaming industry.

Founded in 2022, Bitmagic has quickly become a leader in AI-powered game development. By removing technical barriers, Bitmagic makes it possible for creators of all skill levels to design rich game worlds using simple prompts, fostering a more inclusive and innovative game development environment.

For more information or to explore Bitmagic's technology, visit bitmagic or access the press kit at bitmagic/press-kit . For inquiries, contact Creative Lead Linda Ahlblad at [email protected] , tel. +358 40 866 8669.

View trailer >

#GameChangers2024 #Bitmagic #GenerativeAI #GameDev #Innovation #TrailerRelease

Video:

SOURCE Bitmagic Oy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED