Métis Crossing Congratulates Otipemisiwak Métis Government On The Healing Waters Recovery Community Development

- Juanita MaroisEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Métis Crossing extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Otipemisiwak Métis and the Government of Alberta for the development of the Healing Waters Recovery Community near Métis Crossing. This transformative initiative signifies a pivotal step in providing culturally informed, holistic care for individuals across Alberta facing substance use challenges.The Healing Waters Recovery Community will provide Métis-led, recovery-oriented care, integrating traditional Métis cultural values with contemporary healthcare practices. Métis Crossing, deeply rooted in the broader Métis community, is proud to witness this important step towards supporting individuals and families impacted by addiction, one that underscores the resilience of the Métis people and the importance of culturally specific care in addressing pressing social issues.Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing, expressed her support for the initiative, stating,“We are incredibly proud of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government and their commitment to addressing the health and wellness of our people. The Healing Waters Recovery Community represents hope and healing for so many, and we believe this initiative will make a lasting positive impact.”The Healing Waters Recovery Community will offer a range of programs tailored to the recovery journey. Services include individual and group counselling, traditional healing ceremonies, and land-based therapeutic activities such as medicine picking and outdoor workshops. These culturally informed therapies are designed to reconnect individuals with Métis traditions, while professional medical care ensures comprehensive support. The recovery process at Healing Waters emphasizes a holistic approach, focusing not only on physical health but also mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being.As an affiliate of the Métis Nation within Alberta, Métis Crossing is proud to support the work of the new Healing Waters facility. We share the responsibility to honour the teachings of our ancestors. Métis Crossing will continue its focus on sharing the stories, traditions, and heritage of the Métis people through regenerative tourism and educational outreach, while the Healing Waters Recovery Community will employ a similar culturally informed approach to walk with people overcoming addiction and reconnecting with their culture.

