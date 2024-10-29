DGCA Chief Meets US Ambassador On Civil Aviation Cooperation
Date
10/29/2024 7:13:17 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- President of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sheikh (Eng.) Humoud Mubarak Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received US Ambassador to Kuwait Karen Hideko Sasahara on Tuesday to discuss the prospects of enhanced cooperation between the two countries in civil aviation.
The two sides explored the possible preferential treatment that could encourage airlines to increase their operating capacity and flights, and help more airlines serve passengers between the two countries, according to a DGCA statement.
They reviewed the potentials of tapping into the distinguished deep-rooted relations between the two countries in various fields, particularly in the economic fields.
Ambassador Sasahara commended the DGCA role in facilitating the bilateral ties and pushing them to higher levels.
She expressed desire to increase the number of flights and open new destinations for air carriers accredited by both countries in order to offer better service for tourists, students and business people. (end)
aam
MENAFN29102024000071011013ID1108831204
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.