DGCA Chief Meets US Ambassador On Civil Aviation Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- President of the Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) (Eng.) Humoud Mubarak Al-Jaber received US Ambassador to Kuwait Karen Hideko Sasahara on Tuesday to discuss the prospects of enhanced cooperation between the two countries in civil aviation.

The two sides explored the possible preferential that could encourage to increase their operating capacity and flights, and help more airlines serve between the two countries, according to a DGCA statement.

They reviewed the potentials of tapping into the distinguished deep-rooted relations between the two countries in various fields, particularly in the economic fields.

Ambassador Sasahara commended the DGCA role in facilitating the bilateral ties and pushing them to higher levels.

She expressed desire to increase the number of flights and open new destinations for air carriers accredited by both countries in order to offer better service for tourists, students and business people. (end)

