The Honest Company To Report Third Quarter Financial Results On November 12, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products, today announced that it will report third quarter 2024 results after the closes on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

The Company will host an investor call and webcast to review third quarter 2024 financial results at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET on the same day. The live webcast can be accessed at m or . For those interested in participating in the conference call by phone, please go to this link: and you will be provided with dial-in details directly to your registered email. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the Company's website for one year.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a personal care company dedicated to creating cleanly-formulated and sustainably-designed products spanning categories across diapers, wipes, baby personal care, beauty, apparel, household care and wellness. Founded in 2012, the Company is on a mission to challenge ingredients, ideals, and industries through the power of the Honest brand, the Honest team, and the Honest Standard. Honest products are available via Honest.com, leading online retailers and approximately 49,000 retail locations across the United States and Canada. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit .

