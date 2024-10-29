Matchawards And EANGUS Forge Strategic Partnership To Enhance Support For National Guard Members And Their Families

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Collaboration Aims to Provide Unparalleled Resources and Opportunities for Enlisted National Guard Members

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS ) is excited to announce its partnership with MatchAwards , powered by Advanced Internet Technologies (AIT), to provide an additional resource for economic empowerment for the men and women serving in the National Guard and their families.MatchAwards, the premier AI-powered socio-economic media platform, proudly joins EANGUS in this strategic alliance. Since 1972, EANGUS has advocated for the welfare, status, and professionalism of National Guard members, veterans, retirees, and their families. This partnership aims to empower veteran-owned small businesses and aspiring veteran entrepreneurs, and support their families with public and private job opportunities, with scholarships on the upcoming roadmap.Key Developments and Breakthroughs in the Partnership:1. Enhanced Legislative Advocacy and SupportThrough this partnership, EANGUS will leverage MatchAwards' advanced data analytics to strengthen its legislative advocacy efforts. This will enhance EANGUS's ability to support legislation that provides adequate staffing, pay, benefits, entitlements, equipment, and installations for the National Guard. MatchAwards' platform will provide real-time data and insights to inform and guide advocacy strategies.2. Expanded Educational OpportunitiesThe partnership will broaden the scope of educational opportunities available to National Guard members. EANGUS will utilize MatchAwards' platform to identify and connect members with scholarships, training programs, and educational resources. This will include both the CSM Virgil R. Williams and Patriot Scholarships, as well as scholarships offered by partnered universities.3. Improved Member Services and SupportEANGUS members will benefit from enhanced support services facilitated by MatchAwards' technology. This includes improved access to information on benefits, entitlements, and resources that safeguard the welfare of National Guard members and their families. The integration of MatchAwards' AI tools will streamline the process of connecting members with the support they need.Powered by the cutting-edge GovTide 3.0 engine, MatchAwards represents the future of economic growth by connecting small businesses, job seekers, students, investors, media, and independent contractors in a transparent, relevant, and real-time platform. Advanced Internet Technologies , MatchAwards' parent company, brings over 28 years of industry expertise and has developed a platform that connects individuals and organizations to opportunities such as contracts, grants, microloans, and private financing resources. With partners including chambers of commerce and trade associations, MatchAwards serves as an essential resource for fostering economic growth and innovation.Jeffrey Frisby, Executive Director of EANGUS, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership:“Partnering with MatchAwards marks a significant step forward in our mission to support the enlisted members of the National Guard. With MatchAwards' cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, we can better advocate for our members, enhance their access to education and resources, and help them build successful futures. We are excited about the positive impact this partnership will have on our community.”Michael Noble, COO of MatchAwards and AIT, emphasized the significance of this collaboration:The partnership with EANGUS highlights MatchAwards' commitment to driving economic development for the National Guard and their families. As a service-disabled, veteran-owned business in North Carolina, we understand the importance of leveraging innovation and strategic partnerships to create growth and opportunity for service members, veterans, and their families. Our platform offers no-cost access for partners, guaranteed success, transparency, and numerous monetization opportunities through sponsorships. We are excited to work with EANGUS to create lasting impact and prosperity.”Together, EANGUS and MatchAwards are poised to lead the way in economic development innovation, cultivating strategic alliances, enhancing visibility, and empowering small businesses, students, and job seekers in today's evolving economic landscape.About EANGUSThe Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS), founded in 1972, is a non-profit organization representing over 450,000 soldiers, airmen, their families, and retired members. EANGUS is committed to advocating for the status, welfare, and professionalism of National Guard members by supporting policies that provide sufficient staffing, pay, benefits, and resources for the National Guard.About MatchAwardsMatchAwards, powered by AIT's impressive GovTide Engine, is a socio-economic platform designed to empower businesses, job seekers, and students with real-time access to grants, loans, contracts, microloans, and job opportunities. Backed by AIT, a service-disabled veteran-owned business with 28 years of industry leadership, MatchAwards is dedicated to fostering economic prosperity and leveling the playing field for all.Jeffrey FrisbyExecutive Director, EANGUSEmail: ...Phone: (800) 234-3264

