2-SHARE By Fainin The Future Of Employer Benefits By Gen-Z Founders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

sustainable production & consumption | sustainable cities

Universities & companies enable members to share exclusively with fainin & 2-SHARE

Beamer, cameraequipment or tools | everything can be shared with 2-SHARE by fainin

fainin enables users to share items securely - the B2B-solution 2-SHARE allows employees within a company to easily share items for a sustainable purpose.

- Maximilian Lehman

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the Largest Sharing Platform to an Employer Benefit – Bridging Universities and Corporates

2-SHARE brings a fresh approach to employer benefits, while fainin has grown through universities with the same focus. Unlike typical employee perks that offer only discounts or standard benefits, 2-SHARE prioritizes sustainability and community. Partner companies establish 2-SHARE as an employee benefit, providing something that monetary incentives alone can't replace.

Through this platform, employees can share and borrow personal items, building team spirit and encouraging environmental and resource conservation within the company. This positions businesses as responsible employers – a strong advantage for employee retention, especially in times of labor shortages.

Maximilian reflects,“This is what we've developed over the years – a solution that brings sustainability to an employee level, making a positive impact on everyone involved. It's one of the few benefits that truly supports both the employer brand and the sustainability strategy.”

Sharing as a Sustainable Solution

With 2-SHARE, employees can share far more than just cars; the focus includes private leisure items such as tools, camera equipment, and sports gear.“Our goal is to make the most of rarely used but high-quality items by putting them to good use in the community,” says Maximilian.

Each participant in 2-SHARE has the opportunity to save money and help the environment. We aim to bridge the gap between traditional options like CarSharing and neighborhood platforms – bringing truly secure sharing of personal items back into society.

Sharing Requires Trust

Trust is essential in 2-SHARE; it's the foundation of our public marketplace and the core of our B2B offering. We provide insurance of up to €15,000 for each item and maintain a transparent rating system to ensure that shared items are treated with care. By verifying users and structuring feedback, we create an environment that builds trust, even in an often-anonymous online world.

This setup gives companies and HR departments a safe environment to prevent disputes and enjoy a reliable sharing space.

Insurance in Case of Damage or Loss

Each rental is insured by Ergo up to €15,000, protecting both parties in case of damage or loss. This ensures a smooth sharing process with no financial risk involved.

Thanks to support from a government sponsor, companies can insure all non-commercial rentals as well, which is an essential feature to consider when booking our solution. If something breaks, both sides are covered, avoiding any unwelcome surprises.

Employer Platforms – More Than Just Employer Branding?

This is about more than just branding or image. Companies benefit directly from the sharing platform by using resources more efficiently and supporting sustainability goals. For employees, it's real added value, giving access to leisure and hobby equipment they might not otherwise afford. This strengthens employee well-being and satisfaction.

Moreover, allowing personal friendships to form in a professional context is particularly beneficial for company culture. This setup not only enhances employee satisfaction but also reduces unnecessary purchases and costs – a real win-win!

Getting Started with 2-SHARE

Currently, companies can join a waitlist as we roll out the platform with up to 20 selected partners in 2025. Each rollout takes time and full focus, so we're prioritizing quality over quantity with our partnerships. We're also gathering feedback from current pilot partners to keep improving the platform.

Interested companies can join the waitlist. For now, only particularly sustainable and employee-focused companies are eligible. We're thrilled to welcome new companies to the platform – there are some true thought leaders in sustainability joining us!

Photo: link

The 2-SHARE Pricing Model

Our pricing model is flexible. Employees can pay a small service fee for each rental, or companies can opt for a subscription with a monthly flat rate, providing unlimited sharing opportunities and access to premium features.

Until the end of 2025, the solution will be fully subsidized for pilot partners. This support is helping fill up the waitlist quickly, which is exciting to see!

2-SHARE's Development

For 2025, we're planning to introduce additional features, such as quantifying the social impact of participation. In addition to the CO2 savings analysis, we aim to make the impact of sharing visible. We're also expanding internationally and enhancing partner services, like logistics and insurance.

Photo: link

About the Founder

Maximilian Lehmann, co-founder of fainin, presents 2-SHARE, a B2B platform that allows employees to safely share personal items like tools and sports equipment. This innovative benefit promotes sustainability, strengthens team spirit, and optimizes resource usage. With planned rollouts through 2025, 2-SHARE targets environmentally conscious companies, offering a secure and trusted sharing solution. The platform supports companies in achieving sustainability goals and enhances employee retention.



Contact: Maximilian Lehmann

Phone: +491753477656

Email: ...

Website: or

Photo:

Maximilian Lehmann

fainin GmbH

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

2-SHARE by fainin enables employers to offer a sustainability measurement as employee benefit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.