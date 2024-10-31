Sheikha Moza Highlights Challenges Facing Families

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, yesterday opened the 30th Anniversary of the International Year of the Family on Family and Contemporary Megatrends, highlighting the challenges facing contemporary families.

The challenges and opportunities facing families and societies in the modern era are being discussed at the event organised by Qatar Foundation's Doha International Family Institute (DIFI) over two days at the Qatar National Convention Centre.

It emphasises the critical role of family policies from a global perspective and its impact on the megatrends.

The event brings together experts, policymakers, and thought leaders from around the world, including President of the Republic of Kosovo H E Dr. Vjosa Osmani Sadriu; President of Zanzibar H E Dr. Hussein Mwinyi; Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group H E Amina J Mohammed; First Lady of Guyana H E Arya Ali; First Lady of Iraq H E Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed; Wife of the Prime Minister of Malta H E Dr. Lydia Abela; First Lady of the Republic of Rwanda H E Jeannette Kagame and several others.

Speaking at the opening session H H Sheikha Moza said,“There is no doubt that the problems facing families are similar in all societies, but they differ in character from one country to the next.

H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser with other officials at the event

“Families from the global North and families from the global South share many concerns. The most prominent are the negative impacts of technology and the issue of preserving mother tongues and cultural identities in an increasingly globalised world,” she added.

The opening panel discussion, 'Why Family Policy Matters,' set the stage for the conference by highlighting four key megatrends: Demographic change, migration and urbanisation, technological change and climate change impacting families.

It provided a global perspective on family policies and their impact on the four megatrends, and looked ahead to how they might be shaped in the next 10 years.

Speaking at the panel Minister of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, said,“The family is the cornerstone of our societies. If we look at historical societies that endured for centuries, such as the Islamic and Babylonian civilisations, we see that they were founded upon a set of values and laws, foremost of which were family values. They succeeded because they recognised the importance of family values.”

Minister of Social Development and Family H E Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad with other panellists during a session at the event.

She added,“Qatar fully understands the importance of family values and keeps them in mind when developing policies. Family policies are among the most important pillars we relied upon when formulating Qatar's Third National Development Strategy as well as laws such as the Compulsory Education Law and the Family Law, and our many social services.”

H E Amina J Mohammed focused on the importance of global action to protect families and said,“The work you will begin today (at the conference) can help drive this international effort – a call to action, a call to protect, a call to anticipate, to empower, and to invest in families as the foundational units of just and thriving global communities.”

Referring to the impact of conflict on families, she said,“Often the burden is on our women and our children – from Gaza to Sudan, Sudan to Ukraine, Ukraine to Myanmar, and so many more places.”

While H E Dr. Osmani-Sadriu and H E Dr. Mwinyi highlighted the development of policies and programmes implemented in their countries to support and empower families. The panel also featured President of the World Family Organization, Dr. Deisi Noeli Weber Kusztra; and Director of the Centre for Child and Family Policy at Duke University, US, Professor Jennifer Lansford. The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) is a strategic partner for the conference, alongside the Permanent Committee for Organising Conferences within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an executive partner, with support from the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA). QatarDebate, founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), is the youth partner for the conference.

The first day of the conference featured several sessions including the Impact of War and Conflict of Families, Men's Role in Family, Fertility Crisis and its Global Impact and a workshop on the Impact of Emotional Support for Children on their Self-Confidence.

Meanwhile, today a high-level Ministerial Session on Arab Family Policies in Comparison to International Best Practice, curated by Ministry of Social Development and Family, will be held.