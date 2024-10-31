QLC Forum Discusses Leadership Strategies In Digital Age

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The first edition of the Leadership Innovation Forum titled“Leadership Innovation in the Digital Age” was held yesterday in the presence of Chairperson of Qatar Leadership Centre H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani.

The forum featured several panel discussions, including a roundtable under the title, 'Leadership development in digital age, leadership in times of crises: strategies inspired from the Qatari experience' with the participation of a contingent of key Qatari personalities who discussed their experience and strategies in addressing the challenges.

Another panel under the theme, 'Foresight to enhance leadership innovation in governance and business' was held with the participation of experts and professionals who discussed innovative strategies to foster innovation in leadership and strengthen its role in achieving sustainable development.

In his opening remarks, Abdulla Mohammed Khalifa Albinali, General Manager of the Qatar Leadership Centre (QLC), noted that the convention marked the 15th anniversary of QLC since its inception. He highlighted that the Centre is an effective platform to shape leadership in Qatar and promote learning, in addition to forging strategic relationship to lend impetus to development and administrative excellence in public and private sectors.

General Manager of Qatar Leadership Center, Abdulla Mohammed Khalifa Albinali speaking at the forum yesterday.

Albinali pointed out that the QLC has succeeded in developing a cohort of leaders and enhancing their presence and influence in national institutions through innovative training programmes and international partnerships, all aimed at meeting the evolving leadership requirements in the State of Qatar given the accelerating changes in the local and international workplaces.

He emphasised that the Centre has over 1,000 graduates and has profound contributions to crafting policies and managing grand projects in various state sectors.

He underlined that corralling professionals and graduates at one platform would incredibly bolster their capabilities in predicting and building a sustainable future in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

President of QLC Alumni Association, Saleh Al Khulaifi, highlighted that the forum was not merely an event, but rather a platform that epitomised the values instilled in graduates by the QLC, particularly regarding resilience and continuous learning. He added that over the past six months, the Centre has organised more than nine events, including field trips and sports activities, which evidently demonstrate that education does not end upon graduation. Al Khulaifi emphasised the importance of resilience in addressing the challenges faced by the QLC graduates, noting that resilience has become a fundamental factor in achieving innovation and growth.

The forum brought together speakers and experts from all over the world, positioning itself as a pioneering hub to advance leaderships in Qatar, along with 17 local and international speakers from Qatar, Middle East, South Korea, the United States of America, the United Kingdom, alongside several academics and experts operating in various fields to discuss the topic of leadership innovation and present innovative insights and strategies for leadership in the digital age.