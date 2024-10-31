Sheikha Moza Hosts Kosovo President, UN Deputy Sec-Gen And Other Leaders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation and Education Above All Foundation, met yesterday with President of the Republic of Kosovo H E Dr. Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, on the sidelines of the 30th Anniversary of the Year of the Family at the Qatar National Center (QNCC).

During the meeting, they discussed important topics relating to the family, protecting education during times of war and crisis, and economic youth empowerment.

Separately, H H Sheikha Moza met yesterday with Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations H E Amina Mohammed. During the meeting, they discussed paths of cooperation, particularly regarding promoting policies and research on Arab families, in addition to the importance of supporting education, which is an essential component for rebuilding societies after times of war and crisis.

H H Sheikha Moza also met yesterday with First Lady of the Republic of Iraq H E Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed. During the meeting, they discussed avenues of collaboration relating to research into issues affecting families and Education Above All's work to reduce the number of out-of-school-children in Iraq.

In another development, H H Sheikha Moza met yesterday with HE Dr. Lydia Abela, wife of the Prime Minister of Malta, on the sidelines of the 30th Anniversary of the Year of the Family Conference at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC).

During the meeting, they discussed the challenges facing modern families and avenues of collaboration to protect education during times of wars and conflict.

H H Sheikha Moza also met with First Lady of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana H E Arya Ali. During the meeting, they discussed avenues for collaboration in research and policies on the family, and youth empowerment through education and job opportunities.