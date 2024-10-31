Diwali, A Time To Spread Love, Compassion, Unity: Haryana Governor

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 31 (IANS) Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people on the pious occasion of Diwali.

Terming the festival as a celebration of light, joy, and harmony, Dattatraya emphasised the significance of Diwali as a time to spread love, compassion, and unity across all communities.

In a message, Governor Dattatraya said,“Diwali is a symbol of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Let us celebrate this joyous occasion by embracing the values of peace, brotherhood, and togetherness. May the light of Diwali guide us towards a prosperous and inclusive future and inspire us to contribute positively to society.”

The Governor urged people to celebrate the festival responsibly, with environmental consciousness, and to remember the importance of caring for the underprivileged, extending the spirit of Diwali to all sections of society.

Governor Dattatraya also extended his special wishes to farmers, artisans, and frontline workers across the state, acknowledging their dedication and invaluable contributions to the growth and well-being of Haryana.

“May this Diwali bring happiness, health, and prosperity to every household, and may it inspire us all to build a stronger, more harmonious and progressive nation,” added Dattatraya.