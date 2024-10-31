عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy PM, Kosovo Defense Minister Discuss Cooperation

Deputy PM, Kosovo Defense Minister Discuss Cooperation


10/31/2024 2:18:11 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met Minister of Defense of Kosovo H E Ejup Maqedonci and his accompanying delegation during their visit to Qatar yesterday. They discussed topics of common interest. They also discussed cooperation between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop it. The meeting was attended by senior officials and officers from both sides.

MENAFN31102024000063011010ID1108836489


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search