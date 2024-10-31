Deputy PM, Kosovo Defense Minister Discuss Cooperation
Date
10/31/2024 2:18:11 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met Minister of Defense of Kosovo H E Ejup Maqedonci and his accompanying delegation during their visit to Qatar yesterday. They discussed topics of common interest. They also discussed cooperation between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop it. The meeting was attended by senior officials and officers from both sides.
MENAFN31102024000063011010ID1108836489
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.