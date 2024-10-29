Rochester Electronics Transforms Their Content Management With Soutron Archive

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Meghan Turney, MLIS, Archives SupervisorSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions for corporate libraries and digital archives, announces that Rochester Electronics, a global leader in 100% authorized semiconductors, has successfully transformed its content management operations by updating their Soutron Archive implementation. With over 15 billion devices in stock and over 200,000 part numbers, Rochester Electronics serves various industries, including aerospace, automotive, medical, defense, and transportation. By adopting Soutron Archive, Rochester has significantly enhanced the management, security, and accessibility of its extensive and complex content library.The Rochester Electronics archives team faced the challenge of managing over 500,000 documents, which were previously dispersed across multiple departments and storage systems. This collection includes a wide range of file types, such as custom formats, design schematics, and images, all of which required varying levels of security and accessibility. Rochester needed a single, secure archive capable of supporting granular permissions, robust search capabilities, and efficient metadata classification.After reviewing their requirements, Rochester Electronics partnered with Soutron Global to incorporate their new materials into Soutron's customizable archive system . Soutron's ability to securely manage custom file types, combined with its comprehensive search functionalities, PDF viewer, and metadata Thesaurus, proved to be the ideal solution for Rochester's content management challenges.Rochester's archives team worked closely with Soutron Global to tailor the system to their needs. The customizations allowed them to restructure their database, streamline workflows, and enhance security measures. As a result, end-users can now easily submit materials into the archive via a user-friendly, customizable submission form. The system's flexibility also enables Rochester's archives team to adapt metadata fields and vocabularies as needed, improving consistency and findability.“Our workflows have become much more efficient since implementing Soutron,” said Meghan Turney, MLIS, Archives Supervisor at Rochester Electronics.“Our team's workflows would be twice as long without this product.”A key component of Rochester's success with Soutron is the advanced security features of the system. Soutron Archive provides secure, segmented access to different departments, ensuring that only authorized personnel can view or modify specific records. Sensitive content is further protected by applying additional granular permissions.The implementation of Soutron's Thesaurus functionality has also contributed to improved searchability and standardization of terminology across departments. Rochester's engineers now find it easier to locate the exact materials they need, thanks to the system's robust metadata management and validation lists, which help unify departmental vocabularies.Soutron Archive has significantly streamlined Rochester Electronics' content management operations. Their collection of 500,000 records, is now organized, searchable, and secure. Engineers and archive staff can find what they need quickly and efficiently, increasing productivity and ensuring that Rochester continues to meet the content demands of its clients across various sectors.“The biggest advantage of implementing Soutron Archive is the organization of information and improved searchability,” said Turney.“Our engineers say it's much easier to find what they need now compared to our previous system.”To learn more about how Soutron Archive can help transform your content management in the same manner as Rochester Electronics, visitAbout Soutron Global, Inc.Soutron is a cloud-based, scalable information management system for special collection libraries, archives, and information hubs. The company is an internationally recognized provider of information management solutions that make knowledge management effective, saving corporations time, effort, and money. As a client-driven company with strong, award-winning leadership dedicated to“Managing Library and Digital Archive Transformation," Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information hubs around the globe to transform their information management with innovative, flexible, and easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 35 years, we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.

