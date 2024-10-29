عربي


Patentplus Inventor Develops Vice Grip Adjustment Bolt Handle (PPK-119)


PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to improve the traditional vice grip," said an inventor, from Huntington,
W.V., "so I invented the Ireland Grip. My design would make it super
strong
and
super
easy
to
release."

The invention provides an improved accessory for use with a vice grip adjustment
bolt. In doing so, it ensures the bolt is easy to adjust, tighten, and release. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also reduces hand strain and scraped knuckles. The invention features a versatile and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, trade workers, mechanics, welders, etc.

The Ireland Grip is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

