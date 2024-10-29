Patentplus Inventor Develops Bait Cup Designed To Encourage Reuse (PPK-121)
"I love fishing, but I hate seeing disposable bait cups litter our lakes and rivers. I thought there should be a way to encourage people to recycle and reuse bait cups," said an inventor, from Isanti, Minn., "so I invented The Bait Cup. My design could help protect rivers and lakes, and it would appeal to anyone who enjoys fishing with bait or minnows."
The invention provides a reusable cup for holding bait while fishing. It would encourage the reuse of bait cups. As a result, it helps prevent disposable cups from being discarded in lakes and rivers. The invention features a reusable and eco-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts.
The Bait Cup is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .
