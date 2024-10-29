Nankind Launches New Peer Support Groups For Children Affected By Parental Cancer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New programs will give children strategies to cope with a parent's cancer or death.

NORTH YORK, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nankind, a leading registered charity dedicated to supporting families affected by cancer, is proud to announce the launch of two new FREE peer support groups aimed at helping children cope with the challenges of having a parent with cancer or grieving the death of a parent due to cancer.

A study published in the Journal of Pediatric Psychology found that children who participated in peer support groups reported significantly lower levels of anxiety and depression compared to those who did not. And, the American Academy of Pediatrics has emphasized the importance of psychosocial support for children affected by parental cancer, advocating for the inclusion of peer support interventions.

These groups are available both virtually and in person by Nankind, ensuring that all children ages 6-16 years experiencing parental cancer in Ontario can access the support they need.

The“Nankind Clubhouse ,” is designed for children with a parent facing cancer. This supportive environment will allow children to share their feelings, connect with peers who understand their experiences, and learn coping strategies from Certified Child Life Specialists.

The second group,“Kind Connections ,” is tailored for children grieving the death of a parent due to cancer. This group will focus on honouring memories, expressing emotions, and navigating the difficult journey of grief alongside others who have faced similar challenges.

“Our mission at Nankind is to ensure that no child feels alone in their journey,” said Audrey Guth, Founder & Executive Director of Nankind,“These peer support groups provide a safe space for children to connect, share, and heal. We recognize the profound impact cancer can have on families, and we are here to support the youngest and most vulnerable and at-risk members of those families.”

Peer support is essential for children dealing with the complexities of having a parent with cancer or who has died from the disease. Programs that facilitate these interactions not only provide emotional relief but also empower children with coping skills and a sense of community.

The evidence underscores the need for accessible peer support services to help mitigate the negative effects of grief and parental illness or death on children.

Group Details:

Nankind Clubhouse

oWho: Children with a parent diagnosed with cancer.

oWhen: Ongoing (after school).

oWhere: Nankind Office: 1000 Sheppard Ave. W., Suite 100, North York, ON M3H 2T6 Canada & Online (Zoom).

Kind Connections

oWho: Children grieving the death of a parent due to cancer.

oWhen: Ongoing (after school).

oWhere: Nankind Office: 1000 Sheppard Ave. W., Suite 100, North York, ON M3H 2T6 Canada & Online (Zoom).

Both groups will be facilitated by Child Life Specialists, professionals with expertise in childhood grief and trauma. Sessions will include age-appropriate activities, discussions, and tools to help children navigate their emotions.

Registration is now open! Parents and guardians interested in enrolling their children in these support groups can enroll at nankind/for-families/get-help/ or call 416-730-0025 ext. 231 for more information and to sign up.

For media inquiries, please contact Audrey Guth at 416-730-0025 ext. 1 or ....

About Nankind

Nankind is a registered charity founded in 2009, dedicated to supporting families impacted by cancer. Through programs and resources, Nankind provides free emotional and practical support to children and families, ensuring they have the tools to navigate the challenges of cancer together.

Audrey Guth

Nankind (Nanny Angel Network Inc.)

+1 416-730-0025 ext. 1

...

