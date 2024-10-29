(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Gershom Sikaala"s Birthday Event

Dr. Sikaala and Friends Feeding The Homeless

Dr. Gershom Sikaala's Latest Release Think Bigger With God

Dr. Gershom Sikaala once again turned his birthday into a joyous occasion dedicated to extending a helping hand to those in need.

- Dr. Gershom Sikaala Founder His Presence Fire MinistriesGLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Gershom Sikaala created unity in the community by celebrating a Heartfelt Celebration of Compassion and Community. In a world that often feels disconnected, one man's unwavering commitment to make a difference is a beacon of hope. Dr. Gershom Sikaala once again turned his birthday into a joyous occasion dedicated to extending a helping hand to those in need. On Sunday, October 27th, Dr. Sikaala also hosted a special event aimed at feeding and clothing the homeless on Skid Row, Los Angeles-a community that has long stood at the forefront of the ongoing struggles faced by the unhoused.The gathering took place from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM at 333 E Colorado St, Glendale, CA 91205. Attendees experianced a heartwarming celebration infused with compassion and community spirit, uniting individuals from diverse backgrounds in support of those often overlooked.This year's event boasted a lineup of special guests, including Senator Shannon Grove, who has been a steadfast advocate for fighting poverty and homelessness. Additionally, guests enjoyed an uplifting evening with a performance from a multi-platinum award-winning artist, celebrated for winning a Grammy for the Angel Song 2023. Renowned for his powerful worship music, this artist's performance uplifted spirits and nurtured an atmosphere of hope.Dr. Sikaala's mission goes beyond merely providing resources ; it seeks to create a sense of community and belonging for individuals facing hardship. To facilitate participation in this vital cause.The participants at this event included many high-profile guests, reflecting the importance of collaboration and advocacy in addressing the challenges of homelessness. It's a reminder that together, through acts of kindness and solidarity, we can profoundly impact those in need.As Dr. Sikaala celebrated another year of life, he encouraged everyone to join him in making a significant contribution to transforming the lives of a vulnerable population. Dr. Sikaala state,“In a time when many feel hopeless, this event stands as a testament to what collective action can achieve”.Dr. Gershom Sikaala is a Hollywood Celebrity, Mentor and Prince. He was born in Zambia, Southern Africa and is a businessman, humanitarian, author, speaker, television host, media personality, Pastor to the stars and global goodwill peace ambassador.Dr. Sikaala studied Business Administration at the University of Cambridge in Zambia and holds a Statesman Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy & Humanity from United Graduates College Seminary (Richmond Virginia). He is a recipient of Strathsmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his influence in Hollywood and his leadership, globally.He is the founder of an international business in Zambia named Zambikes, which manufactures and sells bamboo bicycles in more than 60 nations and provides jobs to many local workers. His company has been featured on CNN News, BBC, NBC and Fox News.As a humanitarian, Dr. Sikaala has been responsible for bringing $250,000 worth of medical supplies to Zambia. He was also part of an outreach that gave over 150,000 pairs of shoes to the poor in South Africa.As an international public speaker, Gershom has had the unique opportunity to speak on every continent of the world to a wide range of audiences, and as the son of an politacian-ambassador, he has met with several world leaders. He has also lectured at several universities, including the University of the Nations in the United States, Canada and New Zealand.Dr. Sikaala currently lives in the Los Angeles area where he appears on his own syndicated show,“You Will Never Be The Same” on Authentic TV Global MediaHe is also the Founder of Authentic TV Global Media that reaches over 70 million people. His“Breakthrough Thinking” program on Radio Christian Voice has a focus to reach a billion lives.Dr. Sikaala just released his latest book, **Think Bigger with God: Unlocking a Limitless Life.** Dr. Sikaala wants people to expand thier horizons and break free from the constraints that hold them back? On October 27th, Dr. Sikaalla released his powerful new book, *Think Bigger with God*, The book was just released and is now available on Amazon at or atIn *Think Bigger with God*, author Gershom Sikaala invites readers to embrace a transformative mindset that encourages growth and ambition. This inspiring guide teaches that with faith and a positive perspective, people can live a life without limits, unleashing our potential and pursuing our dreams with passion.Drawing upon personal experiences and biblical wisdom, Sikaala emphasizes the importance of growing in your mind and spirit. He encourages readers to step beyond their comfort zones, challenge limiting beliefs, and realize the extraordinary possibilities that await when we partner with God in our endeavors.As you embark on your journey of faith and self-discovery, *Think Bigger with God* equips pepole with the tools needed to elevate their thinking and embrace a life filled with purpose. Are you ready to take the leap? Don't miss out on this opportunity to think bigger and unlock the blessings that await you.To get your copy go to Amazon at or on and start living a life without limits!

Terry Warren

Global Communications Now

+1 949-743-4065

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.