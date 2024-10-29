UN Human Rights Expert: Israel Seeks Eradicating Palestinians From Their Land Through Genocide

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, said that the Israeli entity is seeking the eradication of Palestinians from their land by committing genocide against them.

In a report she published today, Albanese said, "today, the genocide of the Palestinians appears to be the means to an end: the complete removal or eradication of Palestinians from the land so integral to their identity, and which is illegally and openly coveted by Israel."

"The Gaza genocide is a tragedy foretold, and one that risks expanding to other Palestinians under Israeli rule," she added.

Albanese explained that, "since its establishment, Israel has treated the occupied people as a hated encumbrance and threat to be eradicated, subjecting millions of Palestinians, for generations, to everyday indignities, mass killing, mass incarceration, forced displacement, racial segregation and apartheid."

She further elaborated, "statements and actions by Israeli leaders reflect a genocidal intent and conduct; they have often used the Biblical story of Amalek to justify the extermination of 'the Gazans,' erasing Gaza and violently displacing Palestinians, thereby casting Palestinians as a whole as legitimate targets."

The latest statistics reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health indicated that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) murdered more than 43,061 Palestinian civilians and injured more than 101,233 others since the beginning of the genocide that the Israeli occupation has been committing against the Gaza Strip for 389 days, most of whom are children and women.