Will Health And Wellness Stocks Be A Big Play With A Trump/Kennedy MAHA Win?

Investorideas reports on trading and news for stocks in the health and wellness sector as the US election closes in including Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (NYSE-AM: HCWC ).

With a President and Robert F Kennedy Jr. pledge to Make America Health Again (MAHA), health and wellness stocks may be one of the key sectors to watch.

With Kennedy's record on water and the environment that would be another group to watch, but not the big corporations with false ESG promises; companies making a real difference for the health of the planet.

What we eat is going to be very different if Kennedy has his way; eliminating the dominance of seed oils that are virtually in almost everything at the grocery store chains.

As Kennedy Jr said on his X account, Robert F. Kennedy Jr @RobertKennedyJr on Oct 21."Thanks @realDonaldTrump. That's right, we'll get it taken care of when we get you back in the White House and me to DC so we can Make America Healthy Again. #MAHA"

As big Pharma pushes Ozempic and other weight loss drugs, the market could potentially shift to eating healthy and working out as a common sense alternative.

Stocks like Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (NYSE-AM: HCWC ), a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives, may get a bigger market share of an already growing trend.

On October 1st they announced record-breaking revenue estimated at $50 million for the nine-month period ending September 30th. This represents a $10 million increase compared to the same period last year. In addition to the increased revenue, the Company is projecting a record-breaking gross margin of $21 million for the same period, which would be a 30% increase over the previous year.

