PM Modi Unveils Health Sector Projects Worth Rs 12,850 Crore On Dhanvantari Jayanti

New Delhi, Oct 29 (KNN) In a significant move to bolster healthcare infrastructure and mark the 9th Ayurveda Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched and inaugurated multiple healthcare sector projects worth approximately Rs 12,850 crore at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in the capital.

This initiative aims to enhance healthcare delivery and promote traditional across India.

As part of the expansion of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), PM Modi announced that health coverage will now be extended to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, regardless of income.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that this decision reflects Modi's commitment to ensuring accessible healthcare for every segment of society.

PM Modi inaugurated Phase II of India's first All India Institute of Ayurveda, which now includes a Panchakarma hospital, an Ayurvedic pharmacy, a sports medicine unit, an IT and start-up incubation centre, and a 500-seat auditorium.

He also unveiled three new medical colleges in Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, and announced service expansions at several AIIMS facilities, including those in Patna, Gorakhpur, Bhopal, and New Delhi. A Super Specialty Block was inaugurated at Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, and a Critical Care Block in Bargarh, Odisha.

Further strengthening healthcare infrastructure, Modi laid the foundation stone for five nursing colleges across Madhya Pradesh and 21 Critical Care Blocks in states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

The Prime Minister inaugurated an ESIC hospital in Indore and laid foundation stones for several new ESIC hospitals, including those in Faridabad (Haryana), Bommasandra (Karnataka), and Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), benefiting around 55 lakh ESI beneficiaries.

In a push for technology integration, drone services will be launched at 11 AIIMS institutions to improve healthcare accessibility. Modi also announced the rollout of Helicopter Emergency Medical Services from AIIMS Rishikesh.

PM Modi introduced the U-WIN portal to digitise vaccinations for pregnant women and children, ensuring timely protection against 12 preventable diseases.

Additionally, the Prime Minister unveiled the "Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan," a nationwide health awareness campaign, along with State-specific Action Plans on Climate Change and Human Health to develop climate-resilient healthcare services.

These initiatives underline the government's mission to deliver comprehensive, technology-driven, and climate-sensitive healthcare to every citizen.

