Inspire Agency Adds Virtual Care Leader Virtually To Expanding Healthcare Client List

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Agency , a full-service PR, branding, content and communications agency specializing in healthcare, life science and medtech, expands its healthcare client roster with the addition of virtual care leader VirtuAlly .

Founded in 2021, VirtuAlly leverages next-generation and compassion into the world of remote patient care. Guided by its core principles of compassion, authenticity, aspiration and celebration, VirtuAlly provides full-service telesitting and virtual nursing to hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. The Company uses a continuous virtual patient monitoring (CVPM) system, which reduces patient falls and incidents of patient-assisted device removal, such as IVs and catheters.

"Not only does Inspire Agency understand the market we serve, their team also shares and reflects similar values that we embrace and live out. It's important for us to work with an agency that gets who we are and what we are about-and that's Inspire Agency," VirtuAlly Chief Executive Officer Joe Wechsler said.

"VirtuAlly is an exciting industry leader that's filling an urgent need in a rapidly evolving healthcare environment. Their compassion and commitment to their clients and patients is the type of company we want to serve. We're excited to partner with VirtuAlly and share their story with the world," said President of Inspire Agency Juliette Bogus.

Using a combination of innovative technology and highly skilled telesitters and virtual nurses, VirtuAlly helps to ensure that a hospital's staff and patients are cared for at all times.

Specializing in healthcare and life sciences, Inspire Agency is comprised of a team of highly skilled researchers, content strategists, writers, designers, PR and multi-media professionals who are hand-picked to support the communications and marketing needs of each Inspire client. The Company conducts detailed audits that identify marketing gaps and opportunities, develop strategic marketing plans, bolster investor pitch decks, help explain complicated science, amplify client news stories, improve internal and external communications and generate media interest in client projects and programs.

"With a nurse shortage across the country, VirtuAlly is filling a critical gap in the healthcare system, and we're so energized to work with this inspiring and mission-driven company," added Bogus.

About Inspire Agency

Inspire Agency (Inspire) is a full-service PR, branding, content and communications marketing agency helping brands find their voice and soul. Our Company's purpose is to inspire the world through mission-driven content that attracts and retains target audiences. We work across a variety of industries and specialize in life sciences, medtech, healthcare and mental health. Inspire Agency's services include brand development, content strategy, media relations and corporate communications, video production, animation and more.

inspire-agency

and find us on

LinkedIn ,

X

and

Facebook .

