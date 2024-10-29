Robert Jon & The Wreck Release New Single 'Boss Man' And Drop 'Red Moon Rising Deluxe Edition'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Four New Tracks Highlight the Deluxe Digital Version of their Acclaimed Album, Available Now

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Southern California's modern rock torchbearers, Robert Jon & The Wreck, have just released their powerful new single,“Boss Man,” alongside the Red Moon Rising Deluxe Edition, now available on all digital platforms. This Deluxe Edition features the original tracks from the band's 2024 album, Red Moon Rising, the two CD Bonus Tracks“Hate To See You Go” and“Rager” along with two brand new songs,“Boss Man” and“Life Between The Lines,” making this a must-have for longtime fans and newcomers alike. WATCH the official music video“Boss Man”. Stream the Entire Red Moon Rising Deluxe Edition HERE .“'Boss Man' is an anthem calling for unity & awareness amongst all people,” Guitarist Henry James explains.“It's a cautionary tale involving environmental, humanitarian, and political concerns. It asks for us all to consider that all people in power (and those vying for political office) do not necessarily have our best interests at heart and to be wary of the potential for deceit. It asks the listener to stand together and care for their neighbors, families, and friends.”The new single, produced by legendary producer Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, Joe Bonamassa), embodies the band's trademark southern rock sound while incorporating poignant, socially aware lyrics, giving listeners a fresh perspective on the band's ever-evolving musical journey.Red Moon Rising features a blend of powerful storytelling and diverse musical influences, with standout tracks such as“Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man,” which as hit over 1 million views on YouTube,“Give Love,”“Dragging Me Down,” and“Worried Mind” showcasing the band's ability to connect deeply with their audience. With its dynamic range and emotional depth, Red Moon Rising set a new standard for the Southern California rock genre.Building on their standout performances at Americanafest and ahead of a packed Fall 2024 European Tour, Robert Jon & The Wreck are gearing up for their highly anticipated headlining dates across the U.S. in 2025. Fans can expect the band's signature blend of powerful storytelling, dynamic musicianship, and electrifying guitar solos-elements that have solidified them as one of the most exciting live acts in modern rock today. For ticket information and tour dates, visit .Since their debut in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck have captivated audiences worldwide, turning the Southern rock sound on its head and making it distinctly their own. With Robert Jon Burrison's lead vocals and guitar, Andrew Espantman on drums and vocals, Henry James Schneekluth's lead guitar and vocals, Warren Murrel on bass, and Jake Abernathie on keyboards, the band's synergy on stage is undeniable. As they embark on this next phase with Red Moon Rising, they invite both longtime followers and new listeners to join in the celebration of their ongoing evolution and the indomitable spirit of rock 'n' roll.Red Moon Rising Deluxe Digital Edition Tracklist:1. Stone Cold Killer2. Trouble3. Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man4. Red Moon Rising5. Dragging Me Down6. Hold On7. Down No More8. Help Yourself9. Worried Mind10. Give Love11. Rager*12. Hate To See You Go*13. Life Between The Lines^14. Boss Man^*Previously only available on CD^Brand new deluxe exclusive2024 Fall Tour DatesOctober 30 - Tivoli - Utrecht, NLOctober 31 - Roma - Antwerp, BENovember 1 - Bosuil - Weert, NLNovember 2 - Ziegelei - Twistringen (Bremen), DENovember 3 - Harmonie - Bonn, DENovember 5 - Kreuz - Fulda, DENovember 6 - Lido - Berlin, DENovember 7 - Burgerweeshuis - Deventer, NLNovember 8 - Blues Garage - Isernhagen, DENovember 9 - Blues Heaven Festival - Frederikshavn, DKNovember 10 - Nochtspeicher - Hamburg, DENovember 12 - Airport Hall - Regensburg, DENovember 13 - Zentrum Altenberg - Oberhausen, DENovember 14 - Piano - Dortmund, DENovember 15 - DasHaus - Ludwigshafen, DENovember 16 - Trabendo - Paris, FRNovember 17 - Bolwerk - Sneek, NLNovember 20 - The Appleyard - Sittingbourne, UKNovember 21 - Komedia - Brighton, UKNovember 22 - Komedia - Bath, UKNovember 23 - The 1865 - Southampton, UKNovember 25 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UKNovember 26 - St Luke's - Glasgow, UKNovember 27 - Junction - Cambridge, UKNovember 28 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UKNovember 29 - Planet Rockstock - Porthcawl, UKNovember 30 - O2 Academy 2 - Oxford, UKDecember 1 - Rock City - Nottingham, UKDecember 31 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium (Opening for Blackberry Smoke)2025 U.S. Winter Tour DatesJanuary 26-31 – Miami, FL – The Rock Boat XXIVJanuary 31 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward CenterFebruary 1 – Bonita Springs, FL – Arts BonitaFebruary 2 – Orlando, FL – Alexis & Jim Pugh TheaterFebruary 4 – Birmingham, AL – Woodlawn TheatreFebruary 5 – Atlanta, GA – Smith's Olde BarFebruary 6 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou TheatreFebruary 7 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood TheatreFebruary 8 – Elkin, NC – The Reeves Theater & CafeFebruary 11 – Stuart, FL – The Lyric TheatreFebruary 13-17 – Miami, FL – Rock Legends Cruise XIIMarch 21-26 – Miami, FL – Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea X CruiseAbout Journeyman RecordsJourneyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies, while building Joe Bonamassa's career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics that allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of“gatekeepers” who don't believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [..., 973.330.1711]

