Anglo American Keeps Its 2024 Guidance Unchanged Despite Drop In Q3 Copper Production

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Last week,

Anglo American

announced production results from its third quarter while maintaining this year's guidance for the minerals. In its results, the global miner revealed that the

output of rough diamonds

has dropped by 25% on cuts because of prolonged reduced demand.

The production of copper also decreased by 13% in the third quarter, adding that for the first 9 months of the year, the red metal's production dropped by...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN