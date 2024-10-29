Veolia Named Top U.S. Environmental Firm For The Fourth Year In A Row

(MENAFN- 3BL)



Engineering News Record (ENR) has named Veolia the top environmental firm in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row – a recognition of Veolia's global leadership in sustainability and ecological transformation. Veolia was recognized as the top company in three specific segments: Hazardous Waste, Water Treatment/Supply and Wastewater

BOSTON, October 29, 2024 /3BL/ - Veolia, the world leader in delivering environmental services in water, waste and energy, has received the top ranking in an annual listing of the largest U.S. environmental services companies compiled by Engineering News Record, a prominent industry trade publication.

Ranked according to reported revenue, Veolia emerged as number one in the publication's annual list of the“Top 200 Environmental Firms” in the U.S. in numerous market segments, including:



Hazardous Waste Management

Water Treatment/Supply Wastewater Treatment

Veolia's top ranking in these categories affirms its status as the leader in the ecological transformation as well as its commitment to resourcing the world, while helping industrial and municipal customers address their environmental and sustainability challenges in energy, water and waste. Specifically, Veolia is improving clients' energy efficiency, better managing their water and wastewater and recovering value from their waste. In the company's most recent sustainability report , Veolia reported eliminating 13.8 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, reusing 1.1 billion cubic meters of wastewater and supplying 113 million people with drinking water.

This recognition aligns with Veolia's recently announced 2024-2027 Green Up strategy. Veolia combines its water, waste and energy businesses to help customers decarbonize , depollute and regenerate resources . The company's growth strategy leverages its core operations combined with three key boosters: water technologies and solutions, hazardous waste treatment, and bioenergy, flexibility, and energy efficiency. Globally, Veolia's climate ambitions were recently validated by the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) and Moodys. The company's sustainability programs have been recognized by external rating agencies including CDP, S&P Global, ISS and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes.

“We are extremely proud to be recognized as the leader once again in providing innovative and vital environmental solutions to millions of people in the U.S. and around the world,” said Fred Van Heems, Veolia North America President and CEO.“North America is one of the world's fastest growing markets for environmental services, which has produced a unique opportunity to help customers solve their most complex and important environmental and operational challenges. Guided by our ambitious GreenUp strategic plan, Veolia combines the strength of its technical expertise with a hands-on collaborative approach to innovation and a strong sense of purpose in our work - not only in the United States but worldwide.”

The total combined revenue of the top 200 firms' environmental services reached a new high of $169.7 billion this year, reflecting increased spending on climate and infrastructure projects around the world.

ABOUT VEOLIA NORTH AMERICA

A subsidiary of Veolia Group, Veolia North America (VNA) offers a full spectrum of water, waste and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery. VNA helps commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education and municipality customers throughout North America. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., Veolia North America has more than 10,000 employees working at more than 350 locations across the continent.



ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia's ambition is to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 218,000 employees on five continents, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for managing water, waste and energy that help to radically change the world. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia contributes to developing access to resources, preserving available resources and renewing them. In 2023, the Veolia group served 113 million people with drinking water and 103 million with wastewater services, produced 42 terawatt-hours of energy and recovered 63 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) generated consolidated sales of €45.3 billion in 2023.



CONTACT

Nate Pepper

Vice President, Communications

(346) 351-0024

