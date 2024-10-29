Hireinfluence Named Influencer Marketing Agency Of The Year Again

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

As influencer marketing and UGC budgets continue to trend upward, one veteran agency continues to stand out in the space.

- Chris Jacks, Director of Growth StrategyHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A Texas-based marketing agency that specializes in creating strategy-first influencer marketing campaigns has, once again, taken the top spot for influencer marketing agencies in 2024.HireInfluence was established in 2011 during one of the first peaks of the social video movement. YouTube had been introduced just a few years prior and had since become the go-to social media platform for influencers. Not far behind YouTube was Instagram (META), followed by TikTok just a few years later.HireInfluence forecasted what would be a trend for brands wanting to increase organic awareness, recognizing that both new and established companies would be turning to a specialist for trusted product promotion. Today, studies show that the global influencer marketing market is valued at over $16.5 billion and is projected to reach $199.6 billion by 2032.There is no shortage of available-for-hire influencers in today's social media landscape, with most platforms offering up content creator databases for advertisers to choose from. Recently, a study was published that 8/10 TikTok influencer promotion videos fail when executed by in-house marketing teams. So while many startup companies believe influencer marketing is a simple task that will return high brand recall, it can be quite the opposite.HireInfluence utilizes multiple tools, resources, and algorithms to hand-select a variety of influencers for their clients, ensuring they each authentically align with the brand's message. What sets the agency apart is how they create campaigns that resonate with audiences through genuine human connections, never relying on artificial intelligence for any internal or external brand initiatives, content, or engagements. Upon partnering with a brand, they customize the brand-influencer strategy with a hands-on approach, researching thoroughly and delivering white-glove experiences to curate impactful organic campaigns.“We capture influencer-specific, top-of-funnel campaign metrics, as well as elements like campaign sentiment analysis, attribution targeting, earned media value, and more. As a result, we clearly justify the campaign investment while also providing unique avenues of optimization to improve our next campaign strategy and the client's broader marketing goals,” said Chris Jacks, Director of Growth Strategy for HireInfluence.Brands like Oreo, Southwest, NFL, Ricola, Target, Match Group, and Microsoft have entrusted the influencer-focused agency to successfully launch hundreds of campaigns over 13 years. Brands are seeing influencer engagement results that far exceed industry standards, with some noting“record sales” as a result of the partnership.The veteran agency continues to lead the influencer agency market year over year, most recently winning a 2024 MUSE“Agency of the Year” award. In 2023, HireInfluence was recognized as“Agency of the Year” by the U.S. Partnership Awards and Global Digital Excellence Awards.They have also been honored with multiple integrated social media campaign awards by various programs, including The International Awards Association (IAA). IAA is an organization that honors the most notable advertising agencies across the globe through its various programs such as MUSE, NYX, VEGA and TITAN recognition brands.To learn more about how influencer marketing strategies increase exposure for brands, visit hireinfluence .___About HireInfluence :HireInfluence is a full-service influencer marketing agency that specializes in transforming promotional visions into captivating digital content. Recognized as an elite service provider, with an offering that includes development of experiential strategies, hand curation + casting of right-fit talent, and execution of comprehensive, interactive, cross-channel promotions. Since 2011, HireInfluence has delivered innovative campaigns with industry-leading results for the world's most prominent brands.

