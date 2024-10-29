Bigwaverobotics Introduces Raas For Hospitals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RaaS for Hospitals is a solution that helps hospitals achieve digital transformation using robots.

BigWaverobotics' RaaS covers a variety of tasks, including cleaning, sample delivery, and guidance.

SOLlink is a that allows you to control multiple robots from a single screen. You can easily enter commands to be performed on multiple robots.

Breaking down the price barrier that is an obstacle to robot application. RaaS expected to be distributed to 10 hospitals within the year

Total robotics solutions provider, Bigwaverobotics, has announced the launch of its RaaS (Robot as a Service) for hospitals, marking a significant step toward the digital transformation of healthcare services. The company has already initiated RaaS services based on robot usage at several hospitals, including Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital, Gyeonggi Provincial Medical Center Suwon Hospital, and Hallym University Kangnam Sacred Heart Hospital.

Why Hospitals Need Robots

Hospitals must maintain a high level of cleanliness, transport various medications and specimens, and assist with visitor navigation. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated staffing shortages in hospitals, while aging populations have led to an increased number of patients seeking medical care. These challenges have driven the need for robotic solutions.

Cleaning robots are more efficient than humans in maintaining hospital cleanliness around the clock. Delivery robots are better suited to transport specimens and medications on time. For first-time visitors or elderly patients, robots can provide reliable guidance in a world where contactless services have become more prevalent due to the pandemic. Patients can feel reassured and navigate the hospital without fear by following the robot's directions.

Challenges in Adopting Hospital Robots

Even basic service robots require more than just a power switch to deliver satisfactory performance. The right robot must be selected for the task, trained in the operating environment, and given specific instructions. However, hospitals with little to no experience in robot management may struggle from the outset.

Choosing and deploying the right robots and preparing the work environment necessitates the involvement of robotics experts, but finding such specialists can be difficult for hospitals. High costs are another barrier, as hospitals with no prior experience may find it challenging to justify the investment. Additionally, addressing issues that arise, such as malfunctions, can pose further difficulties.

Bigwaverobotics Solves These Issues with RaaS for Hospitals

Bigwaverobotics' RaaS allows hospitals to assign non-medical tasks, such as delivery, guidance, and cleaning, to service robots, with a central system managing the operations. The RaaS package includes providing the most suitable robots for each hospital, setting up deployment, and creating work scenarios.

The futuristic hospital full of robots

