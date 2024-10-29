Empoweru Expands Tier 2 Student Mental Health Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Early intervention alleviates subclinical levels of mental challenges with students and sets them up for success

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmpowerU , Catapult Learning's mental health and resilience solution, today announced the expansion of its Tier 2 to further assist in supporting students with subclinical mental health needs. With the introduction of its new School-Led Group Support product, EmpowerU now offers a comprehensive suite of Tier 2 solutions designed to help schools efficiently address non-academic barriers to learning, such as stress, anxiety, and low mood, without adding to staff workload.

EmpowerU's flagship Tier 2 resilience program supported more than 30,000 students last year, helping them improve resilience with the support of their 1:1 EmpowerU coach. Building on this success, EmpowerU's new School-Led Group Support program enables busy school counselors to use targeted and ready-to-implement tools to address each student's unique needs in a single area, like friendships or emotional regulation. The program is easy to deliver with fidelity and includes live dashboards for data collection and progress monitoring, ensuring flexibility and effectiveness.

“Our school partners love how our Tier 2 product, with 1:1 coaching, helps address the needs of students requiring higher levels of support. However, they've also needed a solution to support students with lower levels of need in specific areas like building confidence and developing healthy habits," said Katie Dorn, co-founder of EmpowerU. "Our new program provides targeted group support that can be facilitated by a school's own staff, while also eliminating the logistical and scheduling challenges of implementation."

Key features of EmpowerU's expanded Tier 2 offerings include:



Holistic and Targeted Support: Schools can choose from skill-building interventions for specific needs like emotional regulation, or more comprehensive, holistic options for students facing more complex challenges.



Flexible Delivery: Whether it's group-based support led by school staff or independent, online learning, EmpowerU offers easy-to-implement solutions that reduce the demand on staff time and resources.



Real-Time Progress Tracking: With pre- and post-program evaluations, school leaders can track student progress and make data-driven decisions to ensure interventions are effective.



Preventative Approach: EmpowerU helps schools intervene early, providing students with the support they need before issues escalate to more costly interventions.

Seamless Integration with MTSS Student Support Hub : Educators can pair EmpowerU's Tier 2 products with Intellispark Pro to easily identify student needs, provide timely and targeted interventions, and collaborate with colleagues on progress and outcomes.



EmpowerU recognizes the heavy burden placed on school mental health professionals, who are often tasked with supporting hundreds of students simultaneously. The expansion of its Tier 2 suite directly addresses this challenge. Both the Tier 2 Comprehensive Program, featuring 1:1 coaching, and the new School-Led Group Support offer schools efficient, high-impact solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing frameworks.

“More than 90% of students who complete EmpowerU's programs make measurable progress in improving emotional regulation, focus, and engagement,” said Dorn.“By equipping schools with both targeted and holistic mental health tools, EmpowerU helps prevent the need for intensive, Tier 3 interventions, improving outcomes for both students and staff.”

About EmpowerU

EmpowerU, Catapult Learning's mental health and resilience solution, is a leading provider of evidence-based programs that support students facing non-academic barriers to success. Through its comprehensive approach, EmpowerU equips schools with the necessary tools and strategies to deliver targeted interventions that empower students to overcome challenges and achieve their full potential. With a commitment to data-driven decision-making and a focus on delivering care alongside evidence-based practices, EmpowerU is dedicated to transforming student outcomes. Learn more at catapultlearning.com/empoweru.

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom, provides intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in K-12 schools, executed by a team of experienced coaches. Our professional development services strengthen the capacity of teachers and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement. Our intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to the unique needs of each student. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth. Catapult Learning is accredited by Cognia and has earned its 2022 System of Distinction honor.

CONTACT: Media contact: Jennifer Leckstrom RoseComm for EmpowerU ... 215-681-0770