Ameritas Announces Newly Elected Officers

Ameritas Chief Executive Officer Bob Jurgensmeier announces the following officer elections, all with an effective date of Oct. 1, 2024.
Andy August is the new second vice president, audit, internal audit. He was previously director, audit, internal audit. August has a four-year degree from Midland University and is a Certified financial Services Auditor, a Certified Fiduciary and investment Risk Specialist, and an associate of the Life Management Institute.
Thad Stanfill is the new second vice president, artificial intelligence, AI office. Stanfill was previously senior vice president, global data services and insights at Clearsense and director, modern cloud analytics at Tek Systems.
About Ameritas
Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; and retirement plans. For more information, visit
ameritas .
Contact:
Derek Rayment, Sr. Media Relations Specialist
Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.
Phone: 402-467-7850
[email protected]
SOURCE Ameritas
