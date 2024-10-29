Ameritas Announces Newly Elected Officers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Ameritas Chief Executive Officer Bob Jurgensmeier announces the following officer elections, all with an effective date of Oct. 1, 2024.

Andy August is the new second vice president, audit, internal audit. He was previously director, audit, internal audit. August has a four-year degree from Midland University and is a Certified Services Auditor, a Certified Fiduciary and Risk Specialist, and an associate of the Life Management Institute.

Thad Stanfill is the new second vice president, artificial intelligence, AI office. Stanfill was previously senior vice president, global data services and insights at Clearsense and director, modern cloud analytics at Tek Systems.

