AIIR Releases Residential HVAC Study Revealing Pressing Need For Greater Energy Efficiency

New research shows that 69% of U.S. - based residents are seeking more-sustainable HVAC practices for better living

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIIR, a leading provider of cutting-edge, AI-powered heating and cooling solutions, today released the results of its first ever residential HVAC research study. The study reveals significant insights into American residents' attitudes towards efficiency, with 57% of U.S. residents polled willing to pay higher rent for buildings with more energy-efficient features and 69% advocating for sustainable HVAC practices to enhance their living conditions. Furthermore, over 76% of residents expressed interest in incentives for reducing energy and water usage in their units.

Key findings include:





61% of residents polled have avoided upgrading their air conditioning/heating units due to increasing costs

A majority of residents (52%) have had their comfortability impacted due to rising air conditioning/heating unit costs

69% of residents think their buildings could benefit from more sustainable air conditioning/heating management practices

57% of residents are willing to pay a slightly higher rent for a building with more energy-efficient features More than 76% of residents would be interested in receiving incentives for reducing energy and water usage in their units

The study comes as rising energy costs continue to impact consumers and U.S. inflation continues to strain wallets, with residential electric utility expenditures projected to reach its highest point in 10 years . This increase exacerbates the financial burden on inflation-weary residents and poses severe health risks , with heat-related deaths climbing to over 2,300 last year. Despite the escalating crisis, federal assistance programs have been slashed, leaving many Americans to grapple with unaffordable energy bills amidst intensifying heat waves.

"Our latest research study sheds light on the significant impact rising HVAC costs have on American residents," said Trevor Schick, President of AIIR. "The findings underscore a growing demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions, as residents seek ways to balance comfort and sustainability in their homes. As we look to serve our residential and hospitality clients, we are advising and assisting them in implementing innovative, energy-efficient, and AI-powered solutions to help reduce costs and improve the quality of living. AIIR is committed

to making a positive impact through these advanced technologies."

AIIR serves all project types from single and multi-family residential to retail, hospitality, and commercial, working with its clients to streamline design functionality and create healthier, beautiful, more sustainable spaces. It is the creator of the AIIR Intelligent HVAC, an AI-powered heating and cooling system using advanced machine learning to create comfortable and efficient living environments. With 30%+ greater energy efficiency over conventional systems, the AIIR Intelligent HVAC is designed with a powerful computer onboard to collect and process data that allows it to predict the right amount of power to optimize comfort and energy use over time, all based on environmental and occupant inputs.

About AIIR Products:

AIIR Products is a pioneering provider of AI-powered heating and cooling solutions designed to enhance comfort and energy efficiency in multi-family, residential, and hospitality settings. AIIR focuses exclusively on delivering innovative, sustainable systems that leverage advanced machine learning technology. Its flagship product, the AIIR Intelligent HVAC system, boasts over 30% greater energy efficiency compared to traditional systems, intelligently adapting to environmental conditions and occupant needs in real time.

AIIR is committed to creating healthier, more comfortable living spaces through smart technology. Its steadfast dedication to sustainability and innovation drives the development of solutions that improve project outcomes and positively impact the planet.

For more information about AIIR, please visit aiirproducts

