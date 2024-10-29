Honouring Our Fallen: Eleven Days Of Remembrance At Calgary’S Field Of Crosses

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Daily sunrise and sunset ceremonies from November 1-11 honour Southern Alberta's fallen at Field of Crosses

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 3,500 crosses stand as silent reminders along five acres of Calgary's Memorial Drive each November, as part of the Field of Crosses Memorial Project. The crosses are a visual representation honouring the Southern Albertan service personnel that have made the ultimate sacrifice.

From November 1 to 10, Calgarians are invited to visit the memorial and participate in daily sunrise and sunset ceremonies and a special Night of Lights tribute ceremony on the evening of November 10. The memorial concludes with a Remembrance Day service on November 11.

The Field of Crosses is open to the public 24/7 and free of charge for those who wish to walk among the crosses to pay their respects. A digital pamphlet is also available to support the self-guided tour, outlining more about Field of Crosses, the fallen service personnel honoured in the field and Canada's military history.

Founded in 2009 by Calgary businessman and philanthropist, Murray McCann, Field of Crosses individually recognizes the thousands of Southern Albertans who paid the ultimate sacrifice defending Canada's freedoms. In addition, the memorial also recognizes the 120,000 heroes from across Canada who gave their lives with 120 unique crosses within the park.

“The Field of Crosses stands as a profound reminder of the sacrifices made by Southern Albertan service personnel. As we gather each year at the field, we not only honour those who gave their lives for our freedoms, but we also reflect on the importance of remembrance,” said Sean Libin, Chairman, Field of Crosses.“Every cross represents a story of bravery and loss, and it is our duty to ensure that these stories are never forgotten. This memorial allows us to stand together in gratitude, knowing that the peace we enjoy today was built on their sacrifices.”

School choirs, military personnel, buglers, pipers, Memorial Cross Families and many other special groups participate in the Eleven Days of Remembrance ceremonies. The public is encouraged to attend the daily ceremonies that will feature the following daily tribute themes:



Friday, November 1: Royal Canadian Airforce Day

Saturday, November 2: Youth Day

Sunday, November 3: Memorial Cross Families Day

Monday, November 4: Royal Canadian Navy Day

Tuesday, November 5: Canadian Army Day

Wednesday, November 6: Honouring Women of War (sunrise) / Honouring Jewish Fallen (sunset)

Thursday, November 7: First Responders Day

Friday, November 8: Indigenous Veterans Day

Saturday, November 9: US Tribute Day (sunrise) / Animals in War (sunset)

Sunday, November 10: UN Peacekeepers Day (sunrise) / Night of Lights (sunset) Saturday, November 11: Remembrance Day Ceremony



Field of Crosses is a registered charity and relies on the generosity of our community to bring this touching installation to life each year. The memorial display is made possible through the dedication, passion and hard work of Veterans and hundreds of volunteers.

To ensure the memorial lives on for generations to come, Field of Crosses encourages Calgarians to donate to the Adopt-a-Cross fundraising campaign. Additionally, for those interested in giving their time, volunteer opportunities are available as early as September each year as preparation for the memorial begins.

For the full schedule of events at Field of Crosses and to learn more about how to adopt a cross, visit

About Field of Crosses Memorial Project

Field of Crosses memorializes the sacrifices of our local heroes who bravely lost their lives in active combat. This is done annually in the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day through the display of over 3,500 white crosses across five acres along Memorial Drive in Calgary. Each cross displays the name of an individual who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of Canada's freedom. We must never forget the atrocities of war and the human casualties that go along with it; remembering our past allows us to appreciate the present and strive for a better future.

