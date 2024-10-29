(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HELENA, Mont., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the“Company,”“Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity of Montana (the“Bank”), today reported net income of $2.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $2.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. In the first nine months of 2024, net income was $6.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, compared to $7.9 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2023. Eagle's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1425 per share on October 17, 2024. The dividend will be payable December 6, 2024, to shareholders of record November 15, 2024. The current dividend represents an annualized yield of 3.49% based on recent market prices. “We produced improved top and bottom line operating results during the third quarter of 2024, with net interest income and noninterest income both increasing compared to the second quarter of 2024,” said Laura F. Clark, President and CEO.“As in previous quarters, we continued to remain selective on the loans we added during the quarter, while adhering to disciplined loan pricing. The result was tempered loan growth during the third quarter of 1.1%, and 4.0% year-over-year. Total deposits increased 2.0% during the quarter over the linked quarter, as we continue to maintain our attractive deposit mix. With our strong deposit franchise, pristine credit quality, and ample capital levels, we are well positioned for growth throughout the remainder of the year and into 2025.” Third Quarter 2024 Highlights (at or for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, except where noted):

Net income was $2.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $2.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the third quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.34% in the third quarter of 2024, a seven basis point contraction compared to 3.41% in the preceding quarter and the third quarter a year ago.

Revenues (net interest income before the provision for credit losses, plus noninterest income) were $20.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $19.9 million in the preceding quarter and $21.6 million in the third quarter a year ago.

The accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from acquisitions was $167,000 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to accretion on purchased loans from acquisitions of $304,000 in the preceding quarter.

Total loans increased 4.0% to $1.53 billion, at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.48 billion a year earlier, and increased 1.1% compared to $1.52 billion at June 30, 2024.

Total deposits increased $35.0 million or 2.2% to $1.65 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to a year earlier, and increased $31.6 million or 2.0%, compared to June 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses represented 1.12% of portfolio loans and 356.7% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.10% of portfolio loans and 209.3% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2023.

The Company's available borrowing capacity was approximately $348.1 million at September 30, 2024.

September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Borrowings Outstanding Remaining Borrowing Capacity Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ 219,167 $ 219,365 Federal Reserve Bank discount window - 28,734 Correspondent bank lines of credit - 100,000 Total $ 219,167 $ 348,099

The Company paid a quarterly cash dividend in the second quarter of $0.1425 per share on September 6, 2024, to shareholders of record August 16, 2024.



Balance Sheet Results

Eagle's total assets increased 4.0% to $2.15 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $2.06 billion a year ago, and increased 2.2% compared to $2.10 billion three months earlier. The investment securities portfolio totaled $307.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $308.8 million a year ago, and $306.9 million at June 30, 2024.

Eagle originated $58.0 million in new residential mortgages during the quarter and sold $51.0 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.31%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $60.6 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $53.2 million and an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 3.01%. Mortgage volumes remain low as rates have continued to be elevated relative to rates on existing mortgages.

Total loans increased $58.9 million, or 4.0%, compared to a year ago, and $17.2 million, or 1.1%, from three months earlier. Commercial real estate loans increased 5.2% to $644.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $612.0 million a year earlier. Commercial real estate loans were comprised of 69.3% non-owner occupied and 30.7% owner occupied at September 30, 2024. Agricultural and farmland loans increased 5.8% to $290.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $274.1 million a year earlier. Residential mortgage loans increased 6.7% to $156.8 million, compared to $146.9 million a year earlier. Commercial loans increased 10.2% to $143.2 million, compared to $130.0 million a year ago. Commercial construction and development loans decreased 17.3% to $125.3 million, compared to $151.6 million a year ago. Home equity loans increased 12.5% to $93.6 million, residential construction loans increased 8.5% to $52.2 million, and consumer loans decreased 1.3% to $29.4 million, compared to a year ago.

“Our deposit mix continued to shift towards higher yielding deposits due to the higher interest rate environment. However, we anticipate deposit rates will continue to stabilize or improve following the recent Fed rate cuts,” said Miranda Spaulding, CFO.

Total deposits increased to $1.65 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.62 billion at September 30, 2023, and at June 30, 2024. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented 25.4%, interest-bearing checking accounts represented 12.7%, savings accounts represented 12.9%, money market accounts comprised 21.3% and time certificates of deposit made up 27.7% of the total deposit portfolio at September 30, 2024. Time certificates of deposit include $22.1 million in brokered certificates at September 30, 2024, compared to $40.0 million at September 30, 2023, and $26.2 million at June 30, 2024. The average cost of total deposits was 1.76% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.70% in the preceding quarter and 1.28% in the third quarter of 2023. The estimated amount of uninsured deposits was approximately $307.0 million, or 18% of total deposits, at September 30, 2024, compared to $284.0 million, or 17% of total deposits, at June 30, 2024.

Shareholders' equity was $177.7 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $157.3 million a year earlier and $170.2 million three months earlier. Book value per share increased to $22.17 at September 30, 2024, compared to $19.69 a year earlier and $21.23 three months earlier. Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding, was $17.23 at September 30, 2024, compared to $14.55 a year earlier and $16.25 three months earlier.

Operating Results

“Our core NIM declined slightly during the third quarter, compared to the preceding quarter, due to relatively flat yields on interest earning assets and cost of funds expansion,” said Clark.“We anticipate continued stabilization and eventual improvement in our cost of funds as we continue through this rate cycle.”

Eagle's NIM was 3.34% in the third quarter of 2024, a seven basis point contraction compared to 3.41% in both the preceding quarter and the third quarter a year ago. The interest accretion on acquired loans totaled $167,000 and resulted in a three basis-point increase in the NIM during the third quarter of 2024, compared to $304,000 and a seven basis-point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter. Funding costs for the third quarter of 2024 were 2.89%, compared to 2.78% in the second quarter of 2024 and 2.37% in the third quarter of 2023. Average yields on interest earning assets for the third quarter of 2024 increased to 5.66%, compared to 5.64% in the second quarter of 2024 and 5.27% in the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2024, the NIM was 3.36% compared to 3.57% for the first nine months of 2023.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased to $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $15.6 million in both the second quarter of 2024, and in the third quarter of 2023. Year-to-date, net interest income decreased 1.3% to $46.6 million, compared to $47.3 million in the same period one year earlier.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2024 increased 4.4% to $20.8 million, compared to $19.9 million in the preceding quarter and decreased 3.9% compared to $21.6 million in the third quarter a year ago. In the first nine months of 2024, revenues were $59.9 million, compared to $64.2 million in the first nine months of 2023. The decrease compared to the first nine months a year ago was largely due to lower volumes in mortgage banking activity.

Total noninterest income increased 16.7% to $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $4.3 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 17.4% compared to $6.0 million in the third quarter a year ago. The increase from the preceding quarter was largely due to income from bank owned life insurance of $724,000. Net mortgage banking income, the largest component of noninterest income, totaled $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $2.4 million in the preceding quarter and $4.3 million in the third quarter a year ago. This decrease compared to the third quarter a year ago was largely driven by a decline in net gain on sale of mortgage loans. This was impacted by lower mortgage loan volumes. In the first nine months of 2024, noninterest income decreased 21.9% to $13.2 million, compared to $16.9 million in the first nine months of 2023. Net mortgage banking income decreased 36.0% to $7.2 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to $11.3 million in the first nine months of 2023. These decreases were driven by a decline in net gain on sale of mortgage loans.

Third quarter noninterest expense was $17.3 million, which was unchanged compared to the preceding quarter and a 3.4% decrease compared to $17.9 million in the third quarter a year ago. Lower salaries and employee benefits contributed to the decrease compared to the year ago quarter. In the first nine months of 2024, noninterest expense decreased 3.0% to $51.6 million, compared to $53.2 million in the first nine months of 2023.

For the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded income tax expense of $529,000. This compared to income tax expense of $444,000 in the preceding quarter and $524,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 16.3%, compared to 16.6% for the third quarter of 2023. The year-to-date effective tax rate was 17.5% for 2024 compared to 19.5% for the same period in 2023.

Credit Quality

During the third quarter of 2024, Eagle recorded a provision for credit losses of $277,000. This compared to a $412,000 provision for credit losses in the preceding quarter and $588,000 in the third quarter a year ago. The allowance for credit losses represented 356.7% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024, compared to 330.8% three months earlier and 209.3% a year earlier. Nonperforming loans were $4.8 million at September 30, 2024, $5.1 million at June 30, 2024, and $7.8 million a year earlier.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $17,000 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to net loan charge-offs of $2,000 in the preceding quarter and net loan charge-offs of $108,000 in the third quarter a year ago. The allowance for credit losses was $17.1 million, or 1.12% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, compared to $16.8 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, and $16.2 million, or 1.10% of total loans, a year ago.

Capital Management

The ratio of tangible common shareholders' equity (shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) to tangible assets (total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) was 6.56% at September 30, 2024, from 5.75% a year ago and 6.33% three months earlier. As of September 30, 2024, the Bank's regulatory capital was in excess of all applicable regulatory requirements and is deemed well capitalized. The Bank's Tier 1 capital to adjusted total average assets was 9.87% as of September 30, 2024.

About the Company

Balance Sheet (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 22,954 $ 22,361 $ 19,743 Interest bearing deposits in banks 19,035 1,401 1,040 Federal funds sold 200 - - Total cash and cash equivalents 42,189 23,762 20,783 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 306,982 306,869 308,786 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock 11,218 10,136 10,438 Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock 4,131 4,131 4,131 Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 13,429 10,518 17,880 Loans: Real estate loans: Residential 1-4 family 156,811 157,053 146,938 Residential 1-4 family construction 52,217 50,228 48,135 Commercial real estate 644,019 627,326 611,963 Commercial construction and development 125,323 137,427 151,614 Farmland 145,356 142,353 143,789 Other loans: Home equity 93,646 93,213 83,221 Consumer 29,445 29,118 29,832 Commercial 143,190 143,641 129,952 Agricultural 144,645 137,134 130,329 Total loans 1,534,652 1,517,493 1,475,773 Allowance for credit losses (17,130 ) (16,830 ) (16,230 ) Net loans 1,517,522 1,500,663 1,459,543 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 14,844 13,195 13,657 Mortgage servicing rights, net 15,443 15,614 15,738 Assets held-for-sale, at cost 257 257 - Premises and equipment, net 100,297 98,397 92,979 Cash surrender value of life insurance, net 52,852 48,529 47,647 Goodwill 34,740 34,740 34,740 Core deposit intangible, net 4,834 5,168 6,264 Other assets 26,375 26,976 30,478 Total assets $ 2,145,113 $ 2,098,955 $ 2,063,064 Liabilities: Deposit accounts: Noninterest bearing $ 419,760 $ 400,113 $ 435,655 Interest bearing 1,230,752 1,218,752 1,179,823 Total deposits 1,650,512 1,618,865 1,615,478 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 38,593 35,804 31,597 FHLB advances and other borrowings 219,167 215,050 199,757 Other long-term debt, net 59,111 59,074 58,962 Total liabilities 1,967,383 1,928,793 1,905,794 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding) - - - Common stock (par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 8,507,429 shares issued; 8,016,784, 8,016,784 and 7,988,132 shares outstanding at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively 85 85 85 Additional paid-in capital 109,040 108,962 109,422 Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan (4,154 ) (4,297 ) (4,727 ) Treasury stock, at cost (490,645, 490,645 and 519,297 shares at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively) (11,124 ) (11,124 ) (11,574 ) Retained earnings 98,979 97,413 94,979 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (15,096 ) (20,877 ) (30,915 ) Total shareholders' equity 177,730 170,162 157,270 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,145,113 $ 2,098,955 $ 2,063,064





Income Statement (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 23,802 $ 22,782 $ 21,068 $ 68,526 $ 57,942 Securities available-for-sale 2,598 2,631 2,794 7,953 8,586 FRB and FHLB dividends 266 264 212 777 480 Other interest income 94 145 20 268 66 Total interest and dividend income 26,760 25,822 24,094 77,524 67,074 Interest expense: Interest expense on deposits 7,190 6,884 5,152 20,622 11,767 FHLB advances and other borrowings 3,084 2,625 2,672 8,206 5,993 Other long-term debt 684 681 683 2,048 2,035 Total interest expense 10,958 10,190 8,507 30,876 19,795 Net interest income 15,802 15,632 15,587 46,648 47,279 Provision for credit losses 277 412 588 554 1,186 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 15,525 15,220 14,999 46,094 46,093 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 430 428 447 1,258 1,313 Mortgage banking, net 2,602 2,417 4,338 7,196 11,252 Interchange and ATM fees 662 640 643 1,865 1,861 Appreciation in cash surrender value of life insurance 1,038 320 382 1,646 1,165 Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities - - - - (222 ) Other noninterest income 251 464 225 1,239 1,541 Total noninterest income 4,983 4,269 6,035 13,204 16,910 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 9,894 10,273 10,837 29,885 31,614 Occupancy and equipment expense 2,134 2,104 1,956 6,337 6,100 Data processing 1,587 1,382 1,486 4,494 4,270 Advertising 277 316 340 846 930 Amortization 337 348 386 1,054 1,201 Loan costs 385 412 517 1,195 1,426 FDIC insurance premiums 295 284 301 878 862 Professional and examination fees 438 423 408 1,345 1,484 Other noninterest expense 1,923 1,765 1,644 5,576 5,311 Total noninterest expense 17,270 17,307 17,875 51,610 53,198 Income before provision for income taxes 3,238 2,182 3,159 7,688 9,805 Provision for income taxes 529 444 524 1,343 1,913 Net income $ 2,709 $ 1,738 $ 2,635 $ 6,345 $ 7,892 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.22 $ 0.34 $ 0.81 $ 1.01 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.22 $ 0.34 $ 0.81 $ 1.01 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 7,836,921 7,830,925 7,784,279 7,830,947 7,787,987 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 7,860,138 7,845,272 7,791,966 7,848,196 7,792,593





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three or Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 Mortgage Banking Activity (For the quarter): Net gain on sale of mortgage loans $ 1,691 $ 1,600 $ 3,591 Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives 159 12 (71 ) Mortgage servicing income, net 752 805 818 Mortgage banking, net $ 2,602 $ 2,417 $ 4,338 Mortgage Banking Activity (Year-to-date): Net gain on sale of mortgage loans $ 4,705 $ 8,551 Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives (2 ) 234 Mortgage servicing income, net 2,493 2,467 Mortgage banking, net $ 7,196 $ 11,252 Performance Ratios (For the quarter): Return on average assets 0.51 % 0.33 % 0.51 % Return on average equity 6.56 % 4.30 % 6.63 % Yield on average interest earning assets 5.66 % 5.64 % 5.27 % Cost of funds 2.89 % 2.78 % 2.37 % Net interest margin 3.34 % 3.41 % 3.41 % Core efficiency ratio* 81.47 % 85.22 % 80.89 % Performance Ratios (Year-to-date): Return on average assets 0.41 % 0.53 % Return on average equity 5.19 % 6.54 % Yield on average interest earning assets 5.59 % 5.07 % Cost of funds 2.78 % 1.94 % Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.57 % Core efficiency ratio* 84.47 % 81.01 % * The core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing non-interest expense, exclusive of acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization, by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Asset Quality Ratios and Data: As of or for the Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 Nonaccrual loans $ 3,859 $ 4,012 $ 7,753 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 944 1,076 - Total nonperforming loans 4,803 5,088 7,753 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets 4 4 - Total nonperforming assets $ 4,807 $ 5,092 $ 7,753 Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.53 % Nonperforming assets / assets 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.38 % Allowance for credit losses / portfolio loans 1.12 % 1.11 % 1.10 % Allowance for credit losses/ nonperforming loans 356.65 % 330.78 % 209.34 % Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter $ 22 $ 12 $ 122 Gross loan recoveries for the quarter $ 5 $ 10 $ 14 Net loan charge-offs for the quarter $ 17 $ 2 $ 108 September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 Capital Data (At quarter end): Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share $ 22.17 $ 21.23 $ 19.69 Tangible book value per share** $ 17.23 $ 16.25 $ 14.55 Shares outstanding 8,016,784 8,016,784 7,988,132 Tangible common equity to tangible assets*** 6.56 % 6.33 % 5.75 % Other Information: Average investment securities for the quarter $ 305,730 $ 306,207 $ 319,308 Average investment securities year-to-date $ 308,688 $ 310,168 $ 335,898 Average loans for the quarter **** $ 1,547,246 $ 1,513,313 $ 1,476,584 Average loans year-to-date **** $ 1,519,951 $ 1,506,303 $ 1,417,291 Average earning assets for the quarter $ 1,874,669 $ 1,837,418 $ 1,812,610 Average earning assets year-to-date $ 1,847,468 $ 1,833,867 $ 1,768,361 Average total assets for the quarter $ 2,116,839 $ 2,077,448 $ 2,052,443 Average total assets year-to-date $ 2,086,951 $ 2,072,013 $ 1,999,864 Average deposits for the quarter $ 1,622,254 $ 1,625,882 $ 1,602,770 Average deposits year-to-date $ 1,624,936 $ 1,625,826 $ 1,596,201 Average equity for the quarter $ 165,162 $ 161,533 $ 158,933 Average equity year-to-date $ 163,106 $ 162,084 $ 160,917 ** The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding. *** The tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible. **** Includes loans held for sale





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Core Efficiency Ratio (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Calculation of Core Efficiency Ratio: Noninterest expense $ 17,270 $ 17,307 $ 17,875 $ 51,610 $ 53,198 Intangible asset amortization (337 ) (348 ) (386 ) (1,054 ) (1,201 ) Core efficiency ratio numerator 16,933 16,959 17,489 50,556 51,997 Net interest income 15,802 15,632 15,587 46,648 47,279 Noninterest income 4,983 4,269 6,035 13,204 16,910 Core efficiency ratio denominator 20,785 19,901 21,622 59,852 64,189 Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 81.47 % 85.22 % 80.89 % 84.47 % 81.01 %





Tangible Book Value and Tangible Assets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 Tangible Book Value: Shareholders' equity $ 177,730 $ 170,162 $ 157,270 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (39,574 ) (39,908 ) (41,004 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 138,156 $ 130,254 $ 116,266 Common shares outstanding at end of period 8,016,784 8,016,784 7,988,132 Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 22.17 $ 21.23 $ 19.69 Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP) $ 17.23 $ 16.25 $ 14.55 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 2,145,113 $ 2,098,955 $ 2,063,064 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (39,574 ) (39,908 ) (41,004 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,105,539 $ 2,059,047 $ 2,022,060 Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 6.56 % 6.33 % 5.75 %





