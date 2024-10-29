STARCROSSED NOCTURNE Is A Modern Vampire Romance Set In Dublin That Will Sharpen Your Fangs For Danger, Ancient Secrets, And Delicious Spice

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing's latest release features a perilous love between an ancient vampire and a human mystic, set against the gorgeous backdrop of the Emerald Isle.

Amara Thornton is an eight-hundred-year-old vampire on the run from a past she wants to forget. Hiding out in Ireland, she has mastered the art of solitude, guarding her trauma closely and walking the thin line between vampirism and her own innate empathy for people. But when Amara stumbles across an alluring mystic, Gabriel Kelley, she is swept up in his mysterious charm, soon finding her boundaries unraveling.

Soon, a dangerous coven of vampires enters the scene, and conflict breaks loose as Liam, their power-hungry leader who shares a complicated history with Amara, wreaks havoc on the tranquility of her existence. As an all-out war between darkness and light unfolds across the Irish countryside, centuries-old truths emerge that could change everything-for Amara and Gabriel's forbidden love, and for the very future of the world.

This tantalizing book is perfect for fans of supernatural adventures, intoxicating romance, toxically devilish villains, and the courage to fight for home.

Nadine Theiss discovered her passion for writing at age twelve, when she began drafting early stories inspired by pop culture franchises like Star Wars and classics such as Memoirs of a Geisha. Nadine's degrees in modern language and psychology, along with a love of travel born from experience in the U.S. Navy, inspire complex characters and fantastical worlds in her writing. She is known for her genre-defying stories that center powerful heroines. When she's not writing, Nadine can be found spending time with her family or scoping out the best local coffee spots. She currently resides in Charleston, South Carolina.

